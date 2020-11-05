Net-A-Porter’s Chic New Homeware Edit Is Making Us Want To Redecorate ASAP

With so much time spent in our humble abodes, chances are you’re sick of the sight of your surroundings. Enter: 15 exclusive new homeware pieces joining Net-A-Porter’s lifestyle offering. And between Instagram-famous vases and sumptuous throw blankets, this is a drop you don’t want to miss.

The luxury e-commerce mecca is adding two new sub-categories—decorative objects and soft décor—which will sit within a new dedicated section on site. By now, you probably have your Zoom-ready wardrobe down pat, so it’s surely time to accessorize your home. Think: coveted ceramics, throws by major designers, trinket boxes for your jewelry and watches, glossy coffee table books, and evocative room scents.

The launch will see 15 exclusive pieces by four brands: Anissa Kermiche (of the sold-out and viral Jugs and Love Handles vases fame), Erdem, Jia Jia, and CompletedWorks. The latter, a London-based brand beloved by Adwoa Aboah and Emma Watson, is creating an exclusive colorway of its famous “Yesterday is History” sculptural vase. Meanwhile FW20 Vanguard Jia Jia (by Jia Jia Zhu) is all about unique and globally-sourced crystals… because who among us doesn’t need to think about what intentions they’re setting for 2021?

Alongside this new offering, there’ll be must-have core product from the likes of L’Objet, Bucellati, Kimberly McDonald, Silvia Furmanovich, Baobab, Brunello Cucinelli, Loewe, and Loro Piana. The new category will go live on November 9, and products look sure to sell out.

Your coffee table has never looked so chic!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.