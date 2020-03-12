Kristin Pisarcik-Urrutia Blends Palm Beach Style With a Hint of NYC Chic

A new generation of tastemakers in Palm Beach is truly doing it all. Their passions and careers are as diverse as their personal style ethos, yet they all use fashion as a form of self-expression. Forget that outdated perception of Palm Beach style as strictly bright florals, pearls, and beach attire! Now, the fashion M.O. is less boardwalk, more catwalk. This new chic guard epitomizes modern Palm Beach style, whether in a meeting, on a flight, or at school drop-off — and, of course, at the Esplanade Palm Beach, the haute one-stop destination anchoring Worth Avenue for superb shopping, dining, and more, all just steps from the ocean. Ahead, meet the next wave of Palm Beach notables redefining the social and style scenes. Meet Kristin Pisarcik–Urrutia founder and executive producer of Minted Media.

How do you define Palm Beach style?

Palm Beach style is a mix of effortless elegance, timeless beauty, and contemporary fashion influences. With more and more people moving to PB from coastal cities, it’s fun to see the merging of different styles with the Palm Beach aesthetic.

How aligned is Palm Beach style with your personal aesthetic?

I’d say PB style is aligned with my personal aesthetic, though I have much more of an NYC influence because I lived there for more than 10 years working in TV. I’m very much the “white jeans and a tee and a Balmain blazer” type of girl.

What essentials should every Palm Beach woman have in her closet?

A great pair of white jeans, Pucci top, Hermès sandals, Balmain blazer, a neutral luncheon bag, like the silver Lady Dior, an easy linen dress, LV pashmina, Gucci glasses, Pucci cover-up and bathing suit, Chanel black-and-white blazer, Gucci 1955 horsebit bag in white, Pucci cocktail dress, Pucci pants, a sparkly blouse, and a go-to black-tie dress.

Who are some of your favorite designers?

Chanel, Pucci, Dior, Louis Vuitton, Hermès, Dennis Basso.

What do you look for when shopping for a bag?

For day, I love a carry-all bag that can hold everything I may need.

What is your favorite fashion era?

I like the Roaring Twenties, because the style reflects a time where the women’s suffrage movement influenced fashion as women felt more independent and raised their hemlines. It’s also when Coco Chanel introduced the little black dress.

What was the first luxury piece you ever bought?

A Chanel jacket, purchased with my own money after working at ABC. It was a sample off the runway that had purple and black tweed. I was out of college and newly employed at Primetime, after an internship at Good Morning America. I was always taught dress for the job you want, not the job you have. When I started working, my mom got me a bunch of suits, and the advice paid off, and I continued to buy power work pieces and blazers.

Who is your favorite person to go shopping with?

My godmother, Nancy C. Rogers. She has impeccable taste and a sense of style. She’s also one of the Vogue 100 best-dressed, so she always has an eye for beautiful things!

Who is the quintessential Palm Beach fashionista?

My dear friend, the late Terry Allen Kramer, was the ultimate Palm Beach fashionista. Terry always looked effortlessly elegant in Pucci pants and gorgeous cover-up tops she collected from various beach destinations. Every time I saw her, I would envy her latest look, and ask her where she got her cover-up, and you can’t say that about many women over 80.

Where is your favorite place in Palm Beach?

I just love Chez Jean-Pierre; it’s my favorite place, hands-down.

What do you love about shopping in a store versus online?

I love how you can instantly see the quality and find all sorts of uniquely curated pieces for the Palm Beach audience.

Kristin’s Esplanade Picks

Disney x Gucci oversize sweatshirt, GUCCI, $1,300

Feline earrings with resin pearls, GUCCI, $370

Heliconia sequin shadow dress, EMILIO PUCCI, $5,920

Monogram shawl in Bleu Denim Light, LOUIS VUITTON, $590

GG Marmont mini top handle bag, GUCCI, $2,190

Heliconia print crop jacket, EMILIO PUCCI, $2,190

Square metal sunglasses, GUCCI, $505

Ai Little Cervo calf leather top-handle bag in Amber, AKRIS, $1,390

Crystal studded butterfly earrings, GUCCI, $565

