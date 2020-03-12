Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Tyler Haney Opens Up About Outdoor Voices Exit

Tyler Haney — the founder of Outdoor Voices who stepped down as CEO in late February, before exiting the athletic brand altogether a week later — is speaking out about what sparked her departure.

“My playbook was different than what had been done before and this was intentional,” she wrote on Instagram. “This approach was uncomfortable for some especially those who had done it one way for a long time and I understand and appreciate that… I led with conviction and our playbook was working. Then things changed. And because I stood up for myself, my vision, Team OV, and early investors I am no longer with the Company I started and am labeled ‘difficult’ and ‘mercurial.’ I have experienced both gender and generational differences firsthand and these have been very tough to navigate.”

Haney, who explains she is unable to get into specific detail due to documents she signed, also called out the “one-sided narrative” in the wake of her exit. “There is an unsettling trend lately to interview ex-employees of female-founded companies and report their claims either at face value or without any context. There is an eagerness to label business decisions like purchasing glass bottled water as frivolous rather than ask why this was a smart investment (because it’s part of an environmentally-minded experience that brought people to our events and retail locations which led to significant customer acquisition). These are trends that will only serve to drive women back out of the board room.”

Danielle Bernstein’s Macy’s Collection Nets $1 Million in Sales in Two Hours (Business of Fashion)

Macy’s has a hit on its hands. The retailer’s collaboration with influencer Danielle Bernstein generated $1 million in sales in the first two hours of its release. After 24 hours, it brought in over $2 million. With its most expensive pieces retailing for $99, the 48-piece collaboration is significantly more accessible, price-wise, than Bernstein’s WeWoreWhat brand.

There Is Now a Serious Literary Journal for All Things… Taco Bell (Taco Bell Quarterly)

Those interested in quality literary writing, who also have a deep admiration for Taco Bell, your time has come. Taco Bell Quarterly is a new literary journal dedicated to the beauty of the written word, and the cultural impact of Tex-Mex fast food. “Taco Bell Quarterly is the literary magazine for the Taco Bell Arts and Letters,” its website explains. “We’re a reaction against everything. The gatekeepers. The taste-makers. The hipsters. Health food. Artists Who Wear Cute Scarves. Bitch-ass Wendy’s. We seek to demystify what it means to literary, artistic, important, and elite.”

The journal has no affiliation with the Taco Bell chain. The editors and all those who submit to it are simply talented writers (with a great sense of humor) who find the restaurant to be a source of tremendous creative inspiration. The second issue is available online now.

TACO BELL QUARTERLY VOLUME 2 HAS ARRIVED. We are THE literary magazine for the Taco Bell Arts & Letters. The results of your colonoscopy, lit world, are in. THIS IS Volume 2, stuft with some of the greatest writing you’ll encounter. https://t.co/h2Jbo9rIps — Taco Bell Quarterly (@TBQuarterly) February 26, 2020

HUGO BOSS Creates First PETA-Approved Vegan Suit

After years of talks with PETA Germany, HUGO BOSS has launched its first completely animal-free men’s suit in its BOSS spring/summer collection. The Italian linen suit is certified and sports the “PETA-Approved Vegan” logo. “We are delighted to see that animal-friendly fashion is on the rise, and BOSS is the first world-known premium brand to set this stylish milestone in menswear,” says PETA Germany vice president Harald Ullmann. “Kind people can now buy high-end business suits that are not only stylish and fashionable but also cruelty-free and sustainable.” The $895 suit comes in beige, dark blue, and black, and is available now online and in HUGO BOSS stores.

Onia Opens Its First Standalone Boutique

Luxury resort and swimwear brand Onia has opened its first standalone retail location. Located at 962 Madison Avenue, the split-level flagship houses the brand’s full line, while also offering guests complimentary Boxed Water. Meanwhile, the brand has tapped DJ and music producer Stéphane Pompougnac to create a soundscape influenced by the south of France. Onia has also announced they will be offering same-day delivery within New York City on every Onia.com order.

