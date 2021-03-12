Why Skye Drynan’s House of Skye SexyBack Bra is a Momentous Advancement for Women’s Intimates

For ages, what it takes to develop a dually functional and flattering bra for women has long remained a mystery. While the first mention of a bra dates back to ancient Greece in the 14th century BC, still in 2021, the makings of a good bra that checks every box can be extremely difficult to come by. But from a mega Wall Street and biotech magnate comes the latest in undergarment innovations—a bra of the future. Introducing Skye Drynan’s SexyBack bra from House of Skye.

With 22 tabs that allow the wearer to adjust the bra essentially any way they wish, the SexyBack bra is truly the first of its kind. When shopping for something to wear to a special event, women often want to find that breath-taking dress that looks vogue and luxurious. Though more often than not, the shopping process can be extremely frustrating as women may find a dress they love, but it then becomes nearly impossible to find a complimentary bra that augments its sexy design. Determined to create a backless bra that could serve functionally and fashionably for events to everyday styles, Drynan developed the SexyBack bra to finally meet a woman’s needs. Whether backless, strappy, strapless, halter, open-back and more, the House of Skye SexyBack bra’s versatility can transform to accommodate the design of any dress.

“When I created the bra, it was a reflection of my lifestyle. I wanted it to enhance the aesthetic of a woman,” Skye says. “I thought, ‘Why can’t you have super high fashion and high function?’”

Launching this month via House of Skye, the SexyBack will serve as a true utilitarian bra for women. With five patents in more than 88 countries, Skye’s SexyBack bra is set to revolutionize the concept of the bra as we know it. But for those that are familiar with Skye’s story, creating a ground-breaking bra like this is no surprise. From waiting tables and bartending to working her way up the corporate ladder on Wall Street in the 90’s to being in the forefront of genetics, and later funding some of the world’s biggest medical breakthroughs, Skye’s track record shows nothing short of success.

Today as the visionary behind House of Skye, the self-made Skye Drynan looks to fuse her invaluable experience as an entrepreneur and inventor with her taste for high fashion to deliver the function and versatility that women need in fashion. Rooted in luxury, the House of Skye brand offers thoughtfully couture design, unrivaled craftsmanship and the utmost of quality.

To learn more about Skye Drynan, find her on Instagram and to check out House of Skye’s new SexyBack bra visit their website.