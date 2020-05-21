How Restaurants Are Filling Seats and Selling Clothes At The Same Time

Restaurants of Vilnius, the Lithuanian capital, are adapting to modern times and helping the fashion community. A few dozen restaurants and cafes located in Vilnius Old Town Glass Quarter have placed 60 mannequins in unused seats throughout their locations. The mannequins are wearing looks from local boutiques and brands. At each table, visitors will be able to find the information about the exhibited items and where each piece can be purchased. There will also be information about where you can buy the look. The mannequins were provided for free by a leading mannequin manufacturer in Europe.

“Empty tables inside our restaurant look rather odd, and we don’t have any way to remove them,” explained Bernie Ter Braak, the owner of Cosy restaurant, who created this idea with a local well-known fashion designer, Julija Janus. “Therefore, we decided to reach out to our neighbors, fashion boutique stores, and invited them to use our empty tables to showcase their newest collections. The news spread, and well-known designers joined this project, which keeps gaining interest across the city.”

Vilnius held what might be the first Mask Fashion Week earlier this month on their streets. 21 masks were on Clear Channel advertising stands throughout the city. “The fashion industry is particularly affected by the lockdown,” said Janus who also organized Mask Fashion Week. “Local boutiques used to sell the niche, original pieces created by local designers. As they are currently closed due to the quarantine, designers do not have many opportunities to showcase their latest collections, and in general, the consumption is down. We hope that this campaign will move the waters and local designers will gain some visibility.”

In America mannequins in 1940s-era clothing were put in some tables in the dining area of the Inn at Little Washington, a Michelin three-star restaurant in Rappahannock County, Virginia. When the restaurant opens up on May 29th with limited seating, the mannequins will sit at vacant tables. (We must note that some people find this super creepy!)

The initiative between restaurants and fashion designers in Vilnius is planned to take place until the end of May. An Instagram worthy moment if there ever was one.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.