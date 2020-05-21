Editor’s Pick: Kérastase Elixir Ultime L’Huile Original Hair Oil

What: Perfect for all hair types, this hair oil is made with a combination of marula oil, which is high in antioxidants, essential fatty acids, and amino acids, and is effective at keeping hair soft, supple, and moisturized; camellia oil, which absorbs quickly and leaves hair incredibly shiny; and argan oil, which is rich in vitamin E and helps increase hair’s elasticity as it hydrates, softens, and restores shine.

Who: Founded in 1964 by scientists at L’Oréal Advanced Research, Kérastase is now the #1 professional haircare brand in the world, selling their luxurious products in over 37,000 salons in 65 countries. With the help of Kérastase’s unique hair diagnosis and prescriptive approach, hairdressers are able to understand the particular needs of all scalps and hair types. Kérastase also created the first ever-personalized professional treatment – fusio dose — which has become so popular that, today, a woman experiences a fusio dose treatment in a salon around the world every six seconds.

Kérastase is also committed to reducing our impact on the planet. All their products are produced in a carbon neutral and dry plant in Spain and the products used at the backbar of their partner salons are 100% recycled. They are developing products using recycled plastic and are committed to being 100% recycled by 2025.

Why: Strengthen hair, boost shine, and deliver optimal nourishment to your needy strands. You can apply it pre-cleanse, pre-blow dry, or as a finishing product to control frizz and add a touch of shine throughout the day as needed. PRO TIP: Consider applying the Elixir Ultime hair oil to hands first to ensure for the most even distribution. Pump your oil into the palm of your hand, rub hands together then run fingers like a comb through and down the lengths to spread evenly along the hair. Using hands to apply your oil also helps you better evaluate how much product to use.

Where: Kerastase.com

How (much): $50

