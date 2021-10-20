How Ciro Jewelry Offers a Premium Alternative to Precious Gemstones

While it has been said that diamonds are a girl’s best friend, these days, the burden that comes with wearing the precious stones now deters many women as they fear the possibility of losing them, damaging them or worse, having them stolen. Though the world of diamonds and precious stones is a dazzling one, more and more, consumers wear them less. As a result, trends have revealed how despite the fact that many women continue to purchase precious stone jewelry, the majority of consumers additionally purchase high-quality synthetic stones as well. One trusted brand that has stood the test of time, continues to make a name for itself in the mid-range jewelry market, producing premium, luxury quality jewelry made with synthetic stones—Ciro Jewelry. Originally established in 1917 in London, the brand was once known for its line of jewelry made from cultured pearls. After going through a series of changes in ownership, in 2006, the brand was revived across Germany, Austria and Switzerland, revamping its styles, designs and elevating its standards of quality. Specializing in moissanite stones as well as cubic zirconia, nanoglass, and natural occurring corundum, Ciro Jewelry emerges as an industry leader in mid-range jewel market with price points that are reasonable and designs that are high-end. Competitive with the likes of Escada, Chopard and Cartier, Ciro Jewelry offers designs that are comparable to designer jewelry at a fraction of the price, with the same high-end production, but without the astronomical price point of precious gemstones.

While these upscale designs utilize synthetic gems, Ciro Jewelry’s commitment to high-quality production is evident in their jewelry pieces. Previously worn by celebrities like Angelina Jolie, Julianne Moore, Uma Thurman and Cameron Diaz, Ciro Jewelry is recognized for its timeless designs, offering consumers an alternative to expensive jewelry with a product that looks and feels like real gemstones. The popularity in the precious gemstone industry might never dissipate, but in today’s climate, considering affordability, with Ciro Jewelry, consumers are not forced to sacrifice quality in order to achieve affordability. Through the brand’s recent revival, Ciro Jewelry’s reputation continues to exceed itself with a selection of jewelry that is timeless and wearable every day. To learn more about Ciro Jewelry, visit their website or follow them on Instagram.

Opinions expressed by Daily Front Row contributors are their own.

The content featured in this article is brand produced.