The Show Goes On for Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation’s “Virtual Disco Party”

One of the highlights of the charity season every autumn is Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation gala at Cipriani Wall Street. This year the event isn’t happening due to you know what, but the organization has found a clever way to continue to raise funds and entertain. On Tuesday, September 15th, Denise Rich and her pals are throwing a virtual Studio 54-themed evening to honor the memory of Gabrielle Rich Aouad and you can be there from the comfort of your couch.

“During this incredibly difficult pandemic we knew it would be impossible to physically get together as we have for over 20 years for our annual Angel Ball gala, but we still wanted a way to celebrate the progress of Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation and renew our dedication to a cure,” Denise Rich tells The Daily. “We wanted to bring joy to an otherwise dark time in the world and thought that bringing it back to one of the best musical times in history with a Virtual Disco Party would be the best way to do it! I reached out to my friends and prior Angel Ball performers for help and was so thrilled when they all said they’d love to be involved! Chaka Khan, Patti LaBelle, Nile Rodgers, Kathy Sledge, and Gloria Gaynor have all supported us for years and are guaranteed to make the night extra special. We’re also excited to have Marti Gould Cummings joining us for a performance, it’s going to an extraordinary night. Most importantly, cancer doesn’t stop during the pandemic and neither can our dedication to finding a cure. Our scientists need our support now more than ever to restart their labs and get back to their important work!”

Tickets for the online event are $1,000-$100,000 and benefit Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation for Cancer Research. There’s also an online auction through CharityBuzz with items such as a Judith Leiber disco ball clutch and a Lorraine Schwartz diamond 18K white gold evil eye bracelet. Rich’s celeb friends have also come through with some truly unique items up for grabs in the auction. Alan Cumming is offering a virtual walk through the woods of his Catskills home, Mary J. Blige will follow you on Instagram and Facebook for a few bucks, and there’s an opportunity for Hugh Jackman to record your voicemail.

See you (virtually) on Tuesday!

