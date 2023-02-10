Random Alert! What Brought KitchenAid To Fashion Week?!

Just when we think we’ve seen everything at NYFW…. KitchenAid celebrated the 2023 color of the year, hibiscus, with a fashion week bash in Chelsea last night at IRON23. It was all part of a collaboration with global creative director and designer Marta Del Rio. The stylist, who works with Paris Hilton, Dove Cameron, and Billie Eilish, enlisted a roster of buzzy guest designers to create a capsule collection of twelve one-of-a-kind, avant-garde designs inspired by every home chef’s favorite Artisan Stand Mixer and K400 Blender. In what must be a fashion first, the designers Jackson Wiederhoeft, Tara Babylon, Tia Adeola, Bach Mai, and Man Made Skins turned to the kitchen appliances for design inspiration.

“KitchenAid is a brand with an instantly recognizable design language, which made celebrating the new Hibiscus color a natural fit as we toast vanguard talent at New York’s fashion celebration,” Del Rio explains. “I’ve designed a capsule collection that merges industrial and organic references, with nods to the iconic lines and curves of the appliances that everyone knows coupled with classical fashion silhouettes.”

And you know what? It all kind of worked!

Images: Getty

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.