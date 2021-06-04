Entrepreneur Brosnan C. Hoban on the Future of the Industry After the Pandemic

Though many industries far and wide have been profoundly impacted by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, one sector in particular that saw a devastating crash was commercial real estate. For commercial real estate entrepreneur Brosnan C. Hoban, though the repercussions of the pandemic have been disheartening to say the least, still, he remains rooted in his principles with hope for what’s to come. As a young entrepreneur, he’s been keen on sharing just how he’s managed to stay positive through these difficult times. “As an entrepreneur it is important to stay positive and clear your mind of any doubt or negativity that starts to creep in,” Hoban says. “As more people get vaccinated and businesses start to get back to full capacity, it gives me hope that 2021 will be an amazing year. My tenants have inspired me in so many ways. They have fought through so much adversity during this pandemic and now see light at the end of the tunnel. Things are finally getting back to normal.”

Back in 2016, just shortly after Hoban graduated from college and followed in the footsteps of his real estate magnate father, he quickly became an instrumental part in Hoban Realty’s massive success. Though initially he thought his future would entail a traditional 9-5 job, after realizing his passion for real estate, he decided to make his own way in the industry. By implementing new and innovative strategies to an archaic industry, Hoban has revolutionized the commercial real estate sector of the greater Pittsburgh area. Today as a success story having followed his desire to get into real estate despite the risk, he now encourages young, aspiring entrepreneurs to follow their passions. “I think first, it’s important to figure out what one’s passion is,” he says. “Depending on your passion, you might need to go the tradition route, for example, doctors and lawyers. If your passion does not require you to take the traditional route then I urge you to take a chance on yourself while you are young and go after your dreams.” With his sights set on success, even with the challenges of the pandemic, Hoban continues to push forward. And as the world finally begins to open up again with the ease of covid restrictions, Hoban is ready to resume business, but with new and insightful practices in place. “Entrepreneurs and businesses must learn to adapt,” Hoban says. “Living in a post-covid world will be much different moving forward than it was pre-covid. But I am very optimistic about the future.” To learn more about Brosnan C. Hoban, find him on Instagram.

Presented by: T1