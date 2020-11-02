Dr. Jeremy James Launches Disruptive Platform, FITFOREVER

The pandemic has certainly caused many of us to reevaluate the things we might have taken for granted. In a year of unforeseen challenges, Americans are realizing now more than ever the importance of staying active to maintain physical health. As physical activity levels have plummeted over the last few months, gym closures and prohibiting group gatherings and consistent outlets for physical activity remain elusive. And while the overarching concern among fitness enthusiasts seems to be solely focused on how to stay fit despite a lack of gyms, through the course of 2020, one esteemed, Colorado-based doctor identified a pressing need in Americans 30 years and older—the demand for a safe and effective digital exercise program that is completely customized to their body, and can be performed from home.

Digital physical fitness and health programs available on the market today use a one-size-fits-all approach for everyone. Unfortunately, this can lead to inefficient workouts and even worse, injuries. With this in mind, health and wellness expert Dr. Jeremy James and his team of medical experts have created a program to meet these needs with a focus on functional strength, longevity, joint health and mobility: FITFOREVER.

As an industry leader and specialist in chronic back pain and human biomechanics, Dr. James has been known for his best-selling book, co-written with expert Chris Crowley, The Younger Next Year Back Book. He first created BACKFOREVER — a prescriptive program to support people with long-lasting back problems and pain — and GOLFFOREVER — a focused program to help golfers improve flexibility, mobility and rotational power — before realizing how well his expertise could help the masses with a complete digital fitness program, by way of FITFOREVER.

“Our method is simple,” says Dr. James. “At FITFOREVER our focus is on building a highly functional body that feels great. This is an exercise program personalized for your body, that will allow you to do the things you love for years to come, and that won’t hurt you in the process. Looking good is just a wonderful side effect.”

FITFOREVER is the first of its kind in tailoring workouts to each member, while providing routines that progress each session and build upon the previous one. It’s as close as you can get to having a personal trainer at home with you. Thanks to this distinctive approach, members can experience better results and reduce the likelihood of injury.

Part of what makes FITFOREVER unique is the key contributor to its personalization: the comprehensive self-assessment test each member completes upon signing up. It takes into account your fitness goals, physical capabilities, available equipment, and any pre-existing pain or injuries you may experience. The result is a fully-planned out program, customized for your needs.

FITFOREVER additionally has functionally-limited programs specifically designed for those who can’t get out of a chair or perhaps can’t get down on their hands and knees. While most online workout programs are largely focused on getting fit and sculpting one’s desired body, FITFOREVER transcends the fitness industry with a program that’s suited for any age, body type and goal.

Whether you’re new to fitness, an avid exerciser looking for a more educated approach, recovering from injury, completely healthy, partially disabled, 20 years old or 80-years-old, Dr. James’ one-of-a-kind digital fitness platform checks every box. It undoubtedly gives users a roadmap to their body and fitness goals, with its scientifically-backed, education focus on how to regain and/or maintain healthy mobility throughout the body a revolutionary area where the program shines. Ultimately, FITFOREVER’s daily workout videos assigned to each user build a strong, results-driven foundation for their fitness journey.

“I saw a need to provide consumers with an educational foundation for greater mobility and healthy living, and I’m proud that we’ve accomplished just that,” says Dr. James. “With FITFOREVER, you get access to top medical professionals for a fraction of the cost of seeing them in person. It’s what people need and deserve in these times, allowing consumers of all ages feel good and remain healthy and fully functional.”

Written by: Thomas Herd

Presented by: T1