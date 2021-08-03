Date For Your Diaries! Kygo Announces One-of-a-kind Festival Experience In Westhampton For Late August

Mark your cals for some late summer fun, a major new gig has just been announced. International chart-topper Kygo, along with Zedd and Gryffin, are headlining the Palm Tree Music Festival on Sunday, August 29.

Created by Kygo’s Palm Tree Crew, the one-day event will see the Francis S. Gabreski Airport in Westhampton Beach transformed into a tropical-inspired immersive experience. Kygo will close out the day-to-evening event, with performances by Frank Walker and Forester also on the lineup.

According to a release, the festival will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, with a portion of proceeds from the event being donated to relevant charities and organizations. The festivities will be conducted in line with current state, county, and federal health and safety guidelines—attendees will have to show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test acquired within 72 hours of the festival to gain entry.

Interested? Of course you are. Here are the ticketing options…time to dig deep in those pockets!

Gold Village Tickets (starting at $350): The Gold Village package includes one Gold Village wristband, beverages, access to food trucks and on-site activations

Platinum Village Tickets (starting at $550): The Platinum Village package includes one Platinum Village wristband, an official Palm Tree Music Festival merch gift, a dedicated viewing entrance, all-inclusive beverages, access to food trucks, mobile charging stations, complimentary express spa treatments, food trucks, on-site activations, VIP restrooms, and 10% discount on all merch.

Palm Club Package (starting at $10K): The Palm Club Package is fit for groups of 10 and is a fully outfitted beach club with its own VIP host check-in, and includes dedicated backstage parking, a 15×15 lounge area, dedicated concierge service, all-inclusive food and beverage, a VIP gift bag, an official Palm Tree Music Festival merch gift, access to Platinum and

Gold areas, and additional premium bottle service available for on-site purchase. Additional guests (up to 4 max.) can be added for $1,250/pp.

Surfside Highway RV Packages (starting at $20K): From the comfort of your own private RV, the Surfside Highway package is fitted for up to 12 guests and includes dedicated car service to and from the festival, an exclusive Class A RV with a full kitchen, bathroom and AC, catered food and beverage service, a private outdoor area with lounge chairs and access to games, golf cart shuttle transportation to and from the parking area, access to all activations, an exclusive VIP gift bag and an official Palm Tree Music Festival merch gift. Additional guests (up to 4 max.) can be added for $1,500/pp.

With The Crew On-Stage Package (starting at $50K): The limited With The Crew On-Stage package includes VIP entry for up to 20 guests, backstage artist compound access, party bus or car service to and from the festival, dedicated on-stage suite, all-inclusive sponsored catering and beverages, air-conditioned restrooms, concierge service, an exclusive VIP gift bag, and one free merch item per each guests’ choice. Additional guests (up to 5 max.) can be added for $3,000/pp.

For more information and ticketing, see here.

