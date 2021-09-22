Daily News: SATC Stars Pay Tribute To Willie Garson, A Plane Full Of Irate Fashion Editors, Jasmine Sanders Becomes An Avatar, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Willie Garson’s Sex and the City co-stars remember the late actor

News last night of Willie Garson’s passing sent shockwaves through the industry, as the 57-year-old actor had recently been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer but had kept his short illness private. Though he starred in over 75 films, the New Jersey-native is best known as the inimitable Stanford Blatch in Sex and the City—a role he was set to reprise on the reboot which is currently being filmed. Co-star Mario Cantone, who played Blatch’s nemesis-turned-husband Anthony, wrote on Instagram: “I couldn’t have had a more brilliant TV partner. I’m devastated and just overwhelmed with Sadness. Taken away from all of us way soon. You were a gift from the gods sweet Willie. Rest …I love you.” Cynthia Nixon said, “He was a source of light, friendship and show business lore. He was a consummate professional— always. My heart goes out to his son, [Nathen]. I hope you know how much he loved you and how proud he was to be your dad.” Kristin Davis posted, “He was smarter and funnier than you ever would have imagined. We are bereft without him. But I really want to pay tribute to his fearless commitment to single fatherhood. We spoke about being single parents through adoption often. And nothing gave him more joy and pride than his son Nathen.” On Twitter, Kim Cattrall wrote: “Such sad news and a terribly sad loss to the SATC family. Our condolences and RIP dear Willie xo”. Other co-stars, including David Eisenberg, Chris Noth, Jason Lewis, and

Evan Handler also posted their sympathies.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mario Cantone (@macantone)

This is your captain speaking! You might miss that first MFW show…

Stop the presses! A plane departing London for Italy was delayed for four hours (quelle horreur!) early this morning. The precious cargo on board destined for the first day of Milan Fashion Week? Suzy Menkes, Lucinda Chambers, Susie Bubble, Lisa Aiken, Amelia Gray Hamlin, and fashion critic Luke Meagher who called the “angry” mood in the cabin akin to the plot line for “Stilettos on a Plane—the sequel to Snakes on a Plane.” Alas, they made it to ‘the Boot’ in the end—just in time to serve up some looks in the Italian capital.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Aiken (@lisa.aiken)

Valentino reveal new ‘vaccinated’ hoodie

Valentino has partnered with UNICEF on a new limited-edition hoodie that delivers a public health message loud and clear. Boasting a “(V) Vaccinated” slogan incorporating the maison’s logo, all proceeds from the sale of the garment will be donated to UNICEF’s COVID-19 vaccine delivery efforts. The story begins with the “vaccinated” hoodies created by American pop culture artist Cloney. Pierpaolo Piccioli bought all initial hoodies available and gifted them to his closest

friends (cough, Lady Gaga, cough!). Piccioli said via a release: “Getting vaccinated has become the most effective way to fight this global pandemic, as well as a symbol of respect for others and social responsibility. One cannot hide behind the concept of freedom by deciding not to get vaccinated…Unfortunately, not all countries have equal access to COVID-19 vaccines. With this collaboration, Valentino supports UNICEF in the delivery efforts of life-saving COVID-19 vaccines.”

Elite World Group, Julia Haart, and Tommy Hilfiger team up on new virtual venture

Talent behemoth Elite World Group, along with its CEO Julia Haart, and designer Tommy Hilfiger are partnering to transform on a project that promises to transform how brands interact with virtual talent and experience. The move will see Elite World Group and Hilfiger bring virtual content, virtual events, and avatars to the forefront of the industry. Utilizing EWG’s already-advanced digital technology under its EWG Virtual arm, the partnership aims to offer unchartered new opportunities for the group’s existing 5,400+ talents, all while revolutionizing the commerce experience for brands and consumers. Today, EWG Virtual announced that model and fashion influencer Jasmine Sanders is the first avatar talent the company is unveiling—presenting her in an immersive fashion film, wearing digitized clothing, and walking virtual runways in 3D environments. See her virtual day out and about below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Sanders (@goldenbarbie)

Wandler debuts trousers

Cool girl-approved Amsterdam-based luxury leather goods and accessories brand, Wandler, is coming for your wardrobe! Today, the label debuts a new category of denim and leather trousers. Elza Wandler’s latest offering comes as part of the Pre-Spring 2022 collection—and it’s a full circle moment too, seeing as the designer got her start at Levi’s. The capsule, starting at $240 for denim and $1,260 for leather, is available exclusively on MATCHESFASHION.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WANDLER (@wandler)

Stitch Fix launches Stitch Fix Freestyle™ shopping experience

Say hello to a new era at Stitch Fix! Now, anyone can discover and instantly buy items that are thoughtfully curated for them based on their personal style preferences, fit, and size—with the ability to purchase items directly from Stitch Fix without ordering a ‘Fix’ first. Within Stitch Fix Freestyle, there are also a number of new features, including a feed of ‘trending for you’ outfits, outfit suggestions based on what you’ve already purchased from Stitch Fix, a featured brands callout, and even more tailored recommendations. Elizabeth Spaulding, CEO of Stitch Fix said in a release, “After a decade head-start in personalization, we’re reimagining the future of ecommerce, with the consumer at the center of it. The introduction of Stitch Fix Freestyle delivers true personalized shopping, envisioned for today’s consumer, who wants a highly-curated and personal experience.” Find out more here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stitch Fix (@stitchfix)

Moose Knuckles launches surreal star-studded campaign

Moose Knuckles has entered the chat! As part of the Canadian brand’s next chapter under new design leads, the team—helmed by creative director Brody Baker—called in the big guns for the Fall Winter ’21 campaign. Aka, renowned photographer David LaChapelle, the brand’s frequent collaborator Kyle Luu, and talent like Emily Ratajkowski, Pete Davidson, and Adwoa Aboah to star in the surreal winter wonderland campaign. The idea was to lean on the brand’s innate sense of humor, while kicking things up a notch visually. “Utility has a different definition at Moose Knuckles. We know our audience. They like to have fun, to have a good time, to create, and they’re spirited and full of energy. We wanted to create imagery that would resonate with their sensibilities.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Moose Knuckles Canada (@mooseknucklescanada)

Candice Swanepoel and Honey Dijon front Off-White’s latest campaign

Speaking of stellar, supermodel Candice Swanepoel and legendary house music DJ Honey Dijon are front and center for Off-White’s Burrow Bag campaign. First launched in spring, the ‘Swiss Cheese’ reminiscent arm candy quickly took off—obviously, just look at it. It’s street style photography bait! Now, it’s available in new colorways—sage green and orange—and a distinctive granite-themed print. Lensed by Fabien Montique, these two muses make a convincing case. We’ll have what they’re having!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.