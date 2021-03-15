Read your daily dose of chic intel right here…

Paris Hilton “swans” for Lanvin’s spring campaign

Paris Hilton is back in fashion, and we’re living for it! The entrepreneur, heiress, and OG influencer is stepping in front of the camera yet again, this time as the star of Lanvin’s Spring Summer 2021 campaign. “I’ve always been a fan of the house and personally admire the founder Jeanne Lanvin. She was able to build an empire from one small shop that still exists 130 years later. Her entrepreneurial spirit is so incredible–remind you of anyone else?” Hilton said in a release. Shot by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggot, the campaign celebrates the merging of the old and the new, as an homage to 1950s New York society ladies—or “swans,” as they were known at the time. In the glamorous images, Hilton strikes a pose in a sharp belted coat, light floral minidress, and a gown with a dramatic crystal bodice, among other standout pieces from the “You Garden” collection. What more can we say, except…that’s hot!

Ralph Lauren sets date for Spring 2021 show

Ralph Lauren’s next show is coming to a screen near you! The American fashion icon’s new collection will premiere digitally next week. The Spring 2021 show, which will feature Lauren’s new womenswear designs and his high-end Purple Label line, is taking the form of an immersive digital experience. Most notably, Lauren muse Janelle Monáe (who performed in his Spring 2020 runway show during the last pre-COVID Fashion Week) will be taking part. Whether it’s as a model or musical performer (or both!) we can’t say for sure—but we’ll be tuning in to Lauren’s website on March 25 to find out!

Oscar nominees mark a range of historic firsts

Who will the Oscar go to this season? It’s unknown, of course—but now we know the full list of nominees, announced this morning from London by Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra. Across the full list of awards, the Academy nominated 70 women—a record number! There are a variety of other historic firsts as well: Chloé Zhao is the first Asian-American women to be nominated for Best Director (for “Nomadland,”) Steven Yeun is the first Asian-American actor to be nominated for Best Actor (for “Minari”), and there’s a record number of Black men nominated for Best Supporting Actor—Daniel Kaluuya (for “Judas and the Black Messiah”), Leslie Odom Jr. (for “One Night in Miami”), and Lakeith Stanfield (for “Judas and the Black Messiah”). We can’t wait to see who wins—and what they’ll be wearing!—when the ceremony premieres on April 25.

Marc Jacobs covers 10 Magazine

There’s nobody who loves dressing up more than Marc Jacobs! In case you needed further proof, the iconic designer covered 10 Magazine‘s newest issue, “My Happy Place,” in an editorial that’s an ode to the joys and fun in dressing up in whatever you please. In Jacobs’ case, it’s a range of fun and fearless pieces like a Gucci checkerboard suit, Raf Simons and Prada coats, styles from his own Heavn line, plus his now-signature towering Rick Owens boots and string of Mikimoto pearls. “I can take care of myself and get dressed up, post it, and maybe it will bring a smile to somebody’s face or maybe it will delight someone. I can’t do much else. I can be a better person to other people if I take care of myself,” Jacobs says in the accompanying article, which also details his current plans for his brand and experience living in the Mercer Hotel during lockdown. We’re already feeling inspired!

