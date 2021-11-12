Daily Events Diary: CFDA After Parties, Out And About With Valentino, Brandon Maxwell, Barbara Sturm, Lauren Santo Domingo, Martha Stewart, And More!

Your guide to the who’s who, what they’re doing, where they’re going, and what they’re wearing!



Vanessa de Viel Castel & Lauren Santo Domingo fête CVC Stones partnership

Vanessa de Viel Castel and Lauren Santo Domingo hosted an intimate dinner to celebrate the partnership between fine jewelry brand CVC Stones and fêted Korean artist Young Sook Park at Salon94. Guests were given a preview of the artist’s iconic Moon Jars—as worn by Sienna Miller, Melodie Monrose, new Succession star Jihae, and ’90s supermodel Veronica Webb on the night—are large ceramic one-of-a-kind pieces of art, some of which will go into a special sale at Christies later this month. Park, who is currently in Korea, was represented on the night by her daughter Tiffany and grandson Fred, who assisted in bringing the partnership to life. Among those in attendance were Sienna Miller, Karlie Kloss, Isolde Brielmaier, Lameka Fox, Cate Holstein, Kate Young, Derek Blasberg, Mel Ottenberg, Veronica Webb, Jihae, Bonnie Morrison, Sarah Hoover, Colby Mugrabi, and Antoine Wagner, amongst others.

Dr Barbara Sturm hosts friends for dinner

Skincare guru Dr Barbara Sturm brought together friends and supporters of her cult-favorite brand at Zero Bond. Among those who joined in for the intimate cocktail reception and dinner were Jason Wu, LaQuan Smith, Brian Atwood, Aweng Chuol, Jordan Barrett, Kate Bock, Hung Vanngo, Elizabeth Sulcer, CT Hedden, Roopal Patel, Chrissy Rutherford, Eric Rutherford, and Igee Okafor.

UNICEF Project LION gala

Purvi Padia hosted a special evening soiree at Glasshouse in Chelsea to celebrate UNICEF Project LION, which she founded in 2018 to improve the lives of India’s 1.5 million children living without parental care. Padia, who is soon to be honored by UNICEF for her relentless charity work, was joined by guests to celebrate the monumental achievements, supportive donors, and next steps for Phase 2 of the program. Among those in attendance were Jennifer Esposito, Lilli Buffet, Grace Forrest, Elizabeth Kurpis, Daniela Tisch, Alyssa Varadhan and Dr. Lara Devgan to name a few.

Christopher John Rogers celebrates his CFDA win at The Blond

Christopher John Rogers, the CFDA’s American Womenswear Designer of the Year, partied the night away post-ceremony at 11 Howard’s The Blond. Among those joining him were fellow CFDA Award winner Edvin Thompson of Theophilio, designers LaQuan Smith, Jerome Lamaar, Jerry Lorenzo, Nicole Miller, Kerby Jean-Raymond, Aurora James, Willie Norris; creatives Antwaun Sargent, photographer Quil Lemons, KidSuper, Tik Tok star Blake Gray; actors Nolan Funk and Lilly Santiago; stylists Jason Rembert, Ryan Young, Brandon Tan; retailer Sheri McMullen, and many more!

Aurora James & Selby Drummon’s CFDA after party

CFDA Fashion Award winners and nominees joined Aurora James and Selby Drummond at Temple Bar after the ceremony. Among those who joined Drummond and James, who was honored with the 2021 Founders Award for her Fifteen Percent Pledge initiative, were Dapper Dan, Emily Bode Aujla, Evan Mock, Eva Chen, Gabriela Karefa, Isaac Powell, Jeremy O’Harris, Jerry Lorenzo, Jonathan Cohen, Johnson, Kehlani, Kid Cudi, Marco Bizzari, Mark Ronson, Paloma Elsesser, Susan Chokachi, Tommy Dorfman, Zazie Beetz, and many more.

Valentino raises a glass to the Party Collection from Resort ’22

Valentino is officially the first brand to have an installation on the 6th floor of Fotografiska. The brand welcomed friends of the house to see the joy-inducing Party Collection, a section of our Resort 22 Les Progres offering. Among those who stopped by were Nate Brown, Chris Chambers, Sarah Hoover, Jazelle, Jayme Lawson, Quill Lemons, Tina Leung, Matthew Mazur, and Ezra William.

Martha Stewart & The Cinema Society host a screening of “Julia” at One Vanderbilt

Mouths were watering at One Vanderbilt as guests gathered for a Julia Child-inspired feast prepared (and served personally!) by Daniel Boulud. Martha Stewart was on hosting duty, alongside The Cinema Society, for the event which incorporated a screening of the new film “Julia” which is based on the life of the inimitable Julia Childs. Among the crowd were Christine Baranski, F. Murray Abraham, Bebe Neuwirth, Donna Karan, Don Lemon, Maye Musk, Jonathan Cheban, Maye Musk, Pritika Swarup, Alex Lundqvist, Sophie Sumner, June Ambrose, and many more, alongside the movie’s Academy Award nominated directorBetsy West, Sara Moulton, producers Sara Bernstein and Justin Wilkes, and executive producer Alex Prud’homme.

Victoria’s Secret kicks off the holiday season with a festive dinner

Influencers and models joined Victoria’s Secret and VS Collective Members for a festive feast and a MAD for PLAID immersive experience to line up with the brand’s seasonal offering. Guests included Valentina Sampaio, Tayshia Adams, Justine Skye, Kiki Lanye, Olivia Ponton, Coco Bassey, Natalie and Dylana Suarez, and more.

Mercedes-Benz and Proenza Schouler celebrate launch of their capsule collection

Mercedes-Benz and Proenza Schouler hosted a get together at The Bowery Hotel NYC to toast to their joint venture. The intimate cocktail was attended by Laura Dern, face of the collaboration, Proenza Schouler designers Jack McCollough & Lazaro Hernandez, Tanja Roth, head of Mercedes-Benz brand cooperations, as well as guests Tommy Dorfman, Paloma Elsesser, Hari Nef, Ella Emhoff, Meadow Walker, Liya Kebede, Carolyn Murphy, Chloe Wise, Dara Allen, and more.

Saks and Brandon Maxwell celebrate Resort 2022 collection in Beverly Hills

Saks and Brandon Maxwell hosted an intimate dinner party at Mr. Chow in celebration of the designer’s Resort 2022 collection. Guests enjoyed a three-course dinner in the restaurant’s private dining room, which was elegantly decorated in prints inspired by the collection. Guests included January Jones, Molly Sims, Tinx, Sophia Hutchins, Marianna Hewitt, Olivia Lopez, Nikki DeRoest, Gabriel Waller, Jacey Duprie, Tashi Rodriguez, Samantha Zaitz Rudin, Angelique Soave, Andrea Lublin, and Casey Fremont.

The New York Public Library 2021 Library Lions Gala

The beloved NYPL hosted its annual Library Lions Gala at the Stephen A. Schwarzman Building to raise critical funds to support the library’s mission. This year’s Lions honored at the Gala included author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, journalist Tina Brown, novelist Jonathan Lethem, and philanthropic leader Darren Walker. Over 350 attendees gathered in The Rose Main Reading Room for dinner and a program, helping to raise nearly $5.8 million. Among those in attendance were Dr. Mahnaz Ispahani Bartos and Mr. Adam Bartos (Host Chairs), Howard and Eleanor Morgan (Host Chair), Nanar and Tony Yoseloff (Host Chairs), Anthony Marx, Governor Kathy Hochul, Senator Chuck Schumer, Joyce Carol Oates, Gay Talese, and many more.

