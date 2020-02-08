Coterie Buzz: Four Faves to Check Out at the Show

Coterie Buzz is your exclusive preview to this season’s fair. Check the Daily for the scoop on who will be showing, and what to expect. You can find more information on fashion’s chicest trade show, here.

With the show only a few days away, we thought you might want to make note of a few exciting names that will be on the floor. Plan your Coterie schedule accordingly!

1. KNIIT Milano

The latest project from creative director Marcella Lindberg, KNIIT Milano produces contemporary knitwear in fine yarns, and is 100 percent made in Italy. The Fall 2020 collection is sporty and chic, but also transitional and functional. It brings a modern edge to the world of knitwear.

2. LTH JKT

This seasonless LA company was born from the idea that premium-quality leather jackets should exist for everyone at an accessible price. And so, LTH JKT has been producing just that for both men and women since 2017.

3. Elie Tahari

If you haven’t looked at Elie Tahari recently, it’s time! The New York icon’s Fall 2020 collection is inspired by Edward Hopper’s interpretations of American life. The collection is colored in the many rich and moody hues this artist was known for, striking a balance between function and the feminine form.

4. Ryzí

This Brazilian brand has built a following thanks to its architectural statement bags. Ryzí finds beauty through the quality of its pieces, and the whole team is dedicated to producing the best-possible bags.

