Rihanna Launches FENTY Pop-up at Bergdorf Goodman

Rihanna and Linda Fargo hosted guests including Edward Enninful and Jordan Roth to celebrate Bergdorf Goodman’s NYFW partnership with FENTY. The BG x FENTY partnership also features an exclusive pop-up with the newest drop—titled Release 2-20—from the singer’s lingerie brand. Among those in attendance were Coco and Breezy, Jazelle, Ebonee Davis, Kitty Cash, Richie Shazam, and Jahleel Weaver.

Imaan Hammam Hosts a Dinner With Frame

Guests including Drake and Indya Moore gathered at Chinese Tuxedo to toast Dutch model Imaan Hammam’s capsule collection with lifestyle brand Frame. Models such as Dilone, Georgia Fowler, Indira Scott, Cindy Bruna, Carolyn Murphy, and Daphne Groenveld also turned out to toast the collection.

Women and Film and Max Mara Celebrate the 2020 Female Oscar Nominees

Idina Menzel and Best Picture Oscar Winner Cathy Schulman honored the 65 women who have been nominated for an Academy Award this year for their work on screen and behind the camera. At the Sunset Room in Hollywood, more than 30 female Oscar nominees were in attendance, as well as key players in the industry. Notable guests included Beanie Feldstein, Lulu Wang, Caitriona Balfe, Logan Browning, Hari Nef, Mj Rodriguez, and Rachel Roy.

