Watch the Dior Fall 2020 Show Live Right Here

The Dior Fall 2020 show is taking place Tuesday in Paris, but you can catch the whole thing live from the comfort of your own home. Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri never fails to impress. Last September, she filled the entire stage with real trees that were later replanted around Paris. Naturally, we’re curious to see what she’ll do this season.

Tune in below at 8:30am EST on Tuesday to see it all unfold in real time.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.