Beyond Global Launches the Wallet of the Future, Beyond Wallet

By now, we’re all familiar with cryptocurrency and its widespread popularity.

And despite its genesis in 2009, crypto has only recently dominated the conversation around financial narratives in the last five years. While many are still newcomers to the crypto world, one company has launched an unprecedented ecosystem for crypto, exchange, digital wallet services and more through a strategic affiliate agreement with CoinZoom, a U.S. based, regulated, institutional-grade digital currency trading platform. Introducing Beyond Global.

For many, the lack of familiarity and disconnect between traditional financial transacting and the idea of a digital wallet and currency might feel foreign or uncomfortable. But thanks to a strategically formed relationship between Beyond Global and fully licensed crypto exchange, CoinZoom, crypto transacting has never been easier.

Through its affiliation with CoinZoom, Beyond Global is able to deliver these various crypto services to its members in 90 countries.

CoinZoom is the first U.S. based exchange to offer its own Visa debit card that allows users to seamlessly spend their crypto at over 53 million merchants that accept Visa. Not only does the CoinZoom debit card operate virtually via Apple Pay or smartphone digital wallets, but they additionally have a physical debit card, with both options linked to your CoinZoom crypto wallet.

And while financial institutions are known to offer perks and rewards for signing up for particular credit and debit cards, the Beyond Wallet offers rewards like never before. Unlike any other company currently available to the public market, Beyond Global is surging ahead as they continue to disrupt the finance industry as a direct sales company.

As they revolutionize the way we transact financially, Beyond Global is proud to deliver one of the first products of its kind that users can benefit from by continuing to introduce the Beyond Wallet through its affiliation with CoinZoom. Not only do users earn up to 5% cash back, but every user additionally earns when someone makes a qualified transaction on the exchange.

With each member granted the opportunity to earn from transaction fees from a vast network of members, Beyond offers a reward incentive like no other. The CoinZoom platform also offers free member-to-member transfers globally using its ZoomMe feature.

Developed by the visionary Entrepreneur Bott, Beyond Global conducts business across six continents and 90 countries worldwide. Bott continues to forge new digital finance technologies by changing the way people can access money.

To learn more about the Beyond Global and CoinZoom Visa debit card, visit here.

About CoinZoom: CoinZoom is the next generation digital asset exchange that uses the team’s vast experience in providing superb trade quality, customer-focused tools, and technology that help customers become successful traders. CoinZoom offers services in buying, selling, and spending bitcoin, ripple, ethereum, and other top digital currency pairs. The team’s decades of experience in financial technology security are equally important in safeguarding customer funds and customers’ digital currency positions. CoinZoom is a U.S. registered Money Services Business with FinCen in all 50 states and territories. CoinZoom is also a U.S. registered Money Transmitter, available for trading in over 45 states. CoinZoom also has subsidiaries in Australia and Ireland. CoinZoom Australia PTY LTD is registered as a Digital Currency Exchange with AUSTRAC and CoinZoom Europe Limited is registered in Ireland. Beyond Global is an institutional customer of CoinZoom’s.

