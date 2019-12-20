Bella Thorne Enjoys Breathtaking Vacation in Cap Cana, Dominican Republic

Presented by T1

Written by Alexandra Morris.

American actress, singer, director, author, and model Bella Thorne recently stayed in the exclusive 20-million dollar Villa Las Hamacas at Cap Cana. Surrounded by exceptional white sand beaches and sparkling turquoise water, Las Hamacas Beachfront was the perfect two week oasis for the Chick Fight, Leave Not One Alive, Southland, Girl, The Babysitter 2, and Exo star, boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo, and sister Dani Thorne.

For nearly 50 years, this private estate has steadily upheld its reputation as one of the most extravagant vacation spots in the D.R. and continues to attract top A-Listers. The 6-bedroom, 6 bath, Caribbean plantation style villa located right on the water is a tropical wonderland. Each room is uniquely designed with hand-selected accents of Eastern tones. The outdoor living spaces and infinity pool surround vacationers in warm sunlight and a smooth breeze rolling over the waves on the Atlantic water. It’s no wonder Thorne stayed in her bikini.

The amenities are top of the line and the staff are impressively accommodating.Thorne and company were treated to a private chef, housekeepers, and even a butler. Las Hamacas Beachfront in its entirety is a one of a kind experience.

The grounds surrounding the Villa allow for plenty of fun opportunities; including kayaking, snorkeling, yatching around the famous Saona Island and much more. Thorne and her small entourage took advantage by adventuring around the Dominican jungle on ATVs during the day and just before sunset rode horseback around the land.

View this post on Instagram Dream holidays with dream girl A post shared by Benjamin Mascolo (@b3nm) on Dec 16, 2019 at 5:01am PST

Thorne’s group topped their stay off at The Paradise fifth edition music festival where artists Marshmellow, Martin Garrix, Bad Bunny, and Maluma performed. It’s safe to say Thorne had an unforgettable trip at Cap Cana.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.