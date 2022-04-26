A Dream Team Of Influencers Chooses APM Monaco for Coachella 2022

People from all over the globe head to Coachella Valley in California during the month of April for the biggest music festival in the world. The music festival was founded in 1999 and has only missed a few years — like 2020 and 2021, due to the pandemic. However, Coachella represents more than just a music festival, though. It is a major cultural event, where people come together to express themselves through art, clothing and jewelry. There are roughly 250,000 attendees between the two weekends, and people prepare for months before traveling to the desert. There are many major trends that are expected to be seen at Coachella this year — from Euphoria-inspired makeup, to micro mini skirts and sparkly jewelry, festival attendees will be donning some of the most fun looks of the year. Necklaces, earrings, bracelets and body chains are some of the most popular accessories of the weekends, and luxury brand APM Monaco will be seen on some of the festival’s top attendees. APM is a global jewelry company that embodies the finer things in life — the pieces represent everything from street style to high-fashion runways. The company has around 400 brick and mortar retail stores all over the world, and each one transports the customer directly to the South of France. Fashioned with navy blue leather and Riva wood interiors, every store is designed to take you on a journey. The brand is truly global, with locations in Singapore and Tokyo, all the way to New York’s iconic Soho neighborhood. The brand has partnered with major influencers, such as Chiara Ferragni and Aimee Song, who have fronted worldwide campaigns for APM. French models Thylane Blondeau and Baptiste Giabiconi are the current faces of APM’s Global campaign. Some notable American faces that have previously been seen in rocking the pieces are Blake Lively, Maluma, Rihanna and Olivia Culpo. APM releases twelve collections throughout the year, with some special releases sprinkled throughout. The two collections that we can expect to see at Coachella are the ‘Festival’ and ‘Meteorites’ collections. The Festival collection is perfect for Coachella for obvious reasons, and the pieces are dreamy and timeless, reminiscent of a fairy tale. There are dainty bracelets and statement rings, white silver and dark grey silver — there is something for everyone. And that certainly held true over both weekends at the Festival this year. More than a dozen top influencers- from Meredith Mickelson to Cindy Prado to Brandy Gordon and Alli Martinez- and Netflix star Mary Fitzgerald were seen flaunting their elevated Coachella looks by APM Monaco on social media. Meanwhile, the Meteorites collection is a line of the brand’s most iconic items, with a modern, fresh makeover. The collection includes pearl earrings and star necklaces with matching earrings; these pieces will add a unique flair to the best festival looks. As festival-goers flock to California over the next several weeks, keep a look out for some stunning looks incorporating APM Monaco jewels.

Written by: Paloma Rossano

