Tune in to Mercedes Benz-Fashion Week Russia below now, no plane ticket required!

The event has returned to physical format and is welcoming 70+ designers to the runways of Moscow and other Russian cities like St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, and Sochi. Talent from Russia, Bolivia, Brazil, Germany, Israel, Nigeria, and the U.K. will take part in the programing of the award-winning fashion showcase from now through October 23.

Some of the must-watch shows include runway outings by ROGOV, Masha Tsigal, ZA_ZA, Yana Besfamilnaya, NASTYA

NEKRASOVA, Sasha Gapanovich, K/TITOVA, INNOMINATE, Elena Souproun, ALENA NEGA, BARBINO, Julia Dalakian, M.I.R.277, SERGEY SYSOEV, KISSELENKO, N.LEGENDA, Agatha Ænter, ABZAEVA, Jenesaq, NASTYA POLUNINA, Gerda Irene, Maison Kaleidoscope, RigRaiser, VINA, Paulain, and more. Legendary fashion and costume designer Slava Zaitsev is also set to present a retrospective show.

Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia will also collaborate with various organizations and Mercedes Benz Fashion Week outposts from around the world, making it a truly international affair. Sardinia region, the official partner region of the Fashion Week, will present its local brands at MBFW Russia within SARDINIA ON STAGE show, including DAVIDE SIMULA, EMMA IBBA, GIUSY MURA, MARCO MARONGIU, MARIA TERESA CARLETTI, MARITA BALAZS, PAOLA SALIS, and SONIA FLAUTO.

Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Berlin’s designers are taking part in the scheduling too, with the new framework format MBFW International Edition. MBFW Berlin together with Fashion Open Studio are presenting a fashion film showcasing 14 designers whose work is focused on sustainability and ethical fashion. MBFW Russia’s programing is also welcoming Brazil Immersive Fashion Week (BRIFW): a meta-platform to educate and build a creative network of fashion young professionals in Latin America.

