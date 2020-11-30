Q&A with Entrepreneur, Philanthropist & Viral Content Strategist Meghan Maloof Berdellans

You know those people who seem to do it all, and somehow manage to make it appear easy? Meghan Maloof Berdellans is one of those people. The Miami resident has hit many career milestones in various fields—while simultaneously juggling an active personal life. We caught up with Meghan to find out just how one balances being a social media consultant, a philanthropist sitting as a Board Member and Director of Communications of The Endometriosis Coalition, and a Relocation Director licensed in real estate.

Tell us about your background—how did you get started in your career?

I studied Communications at Villanova University with an emphasis on business, so when I graduated I first worked in the financial sector for a few months, but quickly realized I needed something more. That’s when the social media angle came to me—however, at that time, in 2014 social media agencies weren’t really a thing. I started out with real estate brokerages and doctor offices in New York, where I was based, and it grew from there. Around the same time, I launched an Instagram account for my Shih Tzu puppy Ceili, which has since grown to over 48K followers, and landed her in NYFW.

What would you say has been your biggest social media win, besides Ceili?

Getting the now infamous rainbow bagel to go viral, back in 2016, because it helped spark the unicorn-food trend, which was a huge movement on Instagram and landed on the Super Bowl for free. However, the most personally rewarding “win” due to my Catholic upbringing was working with the Archdiocese of New York/St. Patrick’s Cathedral for Pope Francis’ visit. I was able to help them build all their social media, strategies moving forward, and generally innovate in an area where the church was lacking.

How does something go viral, in your experience?

There’s no secret formula unfortunately. The algorithm is always changing and so are the tools available to users. But right now video content, specifically Reels on Instagram, is doing exceedingly well. They definitely have a high chance of getting a ton of views, because Instagram is really pushing them as a new feature on the explore page. In the end though, the content has to be good content.

Can you tell us about your relocation business?

I looked back on my very first social media clients in 2014, which included a list of New York brokerages, and felt inspired to get my license as well. Towards the latter half of 2016, when I relocated to South Florida for the majority of the time, I decided this is where I wanted to hold my license because I saw incredible opportunity within the area. By mid-2018, I teamed up with my broker and now business partner, Samantha Scalzo, who already had her own relocation business called S&S Global. The business model is a relocation concierge service with a specialization in real estate and we provide turn-key total-relocation packages. That means we do everything: the real estate transactions, packing, shipping, setting up the new house—everything down to the Internet set-up and groceries in the refrigerator. We make it as easy as possible for our clients. With the pandemic accelerating individuals and business relocation decisions, it has been especially busy and incredibly rewarding.

What is your business mantra?

Never stop learning and finding ways to stay motivated, which is especially useful with everything going now right now.

What drives you in your work?

The thought of falling scares me, so I’m always asking questions, reading, learning, and that keeps me driven.

What drew you in towards getting so actively involved with nonprofits?

With endometriosis, I’m a patient myself, and I know how hard and complicated the process is—it took me 10 years to get properly diagnosed. This is a common pattern with this illness, which is also very painful, so I knew I had to get involved. During my recovery, I did a lot of research and connected with the team at The Endometriosis Coalition (The Endo Co), and we’ve been working together ever since to raise awareness and educate other women about it. Most recently this past October 2020, I served as a Consumer Reviewer on the Department of Defense, Congressionally Directed Medical Research Programs (CDMRP) for endometriosis, which was one of the most incredible things I have ever experienced.

How do you stay focused with so many different projects and companies that you’re involved with?

Meditation and being completely structured on my calendar. I even calendar reading time, lunch, and how much time I devote to each business. That way I can look back and see how much I committed to each aspect of my work so that I can analyze how to best allocate my time moving forward.

What has been your most valuable lesson in life?

Don’t sweat the small stuff.

Written by: Thomas Herd

Presented by: T1