Partying With Poster Girl

Londoners Francesca Capper and Natasha Somerville of Poster Girl were in their home away from home, New York City, last week to celebrate the launch of the Fall Winter ’23 collection and a suitably cool campaign star to match: rapper JT of the group City Girls.

The UK brand, which has found devout fans in the likes of Dua Lipa, Meg Thee Stallion, Ashley Graham, and Leomie Anderson, hosted an intimate dinner and an after party which was hopping ’til late at Lower East Side spot Dali NYC. The event, powered by Cash App, welcomed JT, who originally caught the design duo’s attention when she paid tribute to the brand in the lyrics of her song, No Bars.

Alongside JT, the campaign, shot in LA in grainy, retro-style footage by Moni Haworth, brings together Gabriette and Daphne Groeneveld in the new collection. Have DTLA motels ever looked so enticing? We think not…

Capper and Somerville, both Central Saint Martins graduates, launched their label back in 2017 after cutting their teeth at leading and influential brands such as Christian Dior, Vivienne Westwood, John Galliano, and Jeremy Scott. Their lovechild, Poster Girl, is an amalgamation of what’s haute on the most polished of runways with what’s hot on Instagram’s coolest girls, with instantly recognizable design signatures like their peek-a-boo cutouts, pearl chainmail, lace-up detailing, risqué proportions, and cascading ruffles also catapulting them into the closets of Paris Hilton, Doja Cat, Megan Fox, and more.

Giving them a good old fashioned welcome to the Big Apple last Thursday evening while raising a glass to the just-unveiled campaign and collection were Justine Skye, Lili Sumner, Fiffany Luu, Sean Garrette, Becky Akinyode, Lindsay Peoples, Memphy, Lameka Fox, Matthew Henson, Faith Jaggernauth, Anita Jane, Tyrell Hampton, Trevor Swain, Parker Kit Hill, Quil Lemons and many more, with music by DJ duo Mecca aka Milton Dixon and Marion Kelly. See inside the night, below:

Images: BFA

