New Campaigns For Madelyn Cline, Dove Cameron, And Poppy Delevingne, Julien Dossena Teams Up With Jean Paul Gaultier, Parsons 2023 Honorees, And More!

Madelyn Cline is Stella McCartney’s new face

It’s been a stellar year for actress Madelyn Cline, whose star continues to rise thanks to her role in Netflix phenomenon Outer Banks. Today, the 25-year-old was revealed as the newest campaign star for Stella McCartney in a series of images shot in California at The Gentle Barn sanctuary and animal haven. As the fight against animal cruelty has always been central to McCartney’s eco-conscious brand mission, the campaign spotlights the importance of caring for adorable barnyard animals—and Cline was chosen for her own love of animals and commitment to a vegan way of life. The concept of the shoot takes its inspiration from the slogan Change the History, coined by Japanese artist Yoshitomo Nara. (Nara’s illustrations and social statements also feature on certain pieces in the collection.) As a refresher, the Spring Summer ’23 collection is free from leather, feathers, fur and exotic skins, and crafted using 91% responsible materials. “My mantra right now is: ‘We are what we eat, we are what we wear’. Our choices have an interconnected impacts and if we want to change the history and protect Mother Earth for future generations, we must take action – from stopping eating meat, to ending the needless deaths of animal for fashion,” McCartney said in a release. Peep the cute campaign below:

Images: Courtesy

Dove Cameron stars in Carolina Herrera’s Spring Summer ’23 campaign

Speaking of it girls! Former Daily cover star and triple threat actress, singer, songwriter Dove Cameron has found herself front and center in Carolina Herrera’s latest campaign. The pint-sized performer was captured by photographer Elizaveta Porodina in some of the standout gowns from Wes Gordon’s SS ’23 offering; twirling for the camera to showcase an embellished LBD, a gorgeous red gown, and other highlights from the collection in all their glory. As per the brand, the imagery is inspired by Gordon’s favorite childhood book, The Secret Garden by Frances Hodgson Burnett. Cameron, who’s worn countless designs by her go-to brand thus far, said she was thrilled to feature in the unique collaborative campaign, while Gordon said he wanted to showcase a “different yet powerful side” of the star that audiences haven’t seen before. Catch it below:

Julien Dossena is Jean Paul Gaultier’s next collaborator

After Jean Paul Gaultier was spotted front row at Julien Dossena’s recent runway offering for Paco Rabanne (the first since the label’s namesake founder passed away) in Paris, it was widely speculated that Dossena would team up with JPG for the next installment of his couture collaboration series. Today, Puig (the Spanish conglomerate which owns both labels) confirmed the news that the designers would work together on a couture collection that will be revealed in July. Dossena, who’s about to celebrate 10 years at the helm of Paco Rabanne, will be the fifth guest couturier, following in the footsteps of Haider Ackermann, Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing, Y/Project & Diesel’s Glenn Martens, and Chitose Abe of Sacai. In an exclusive sit down with Vogue.com, Dossena said he’s been thumbing the “well organized archives” for ideas, as well as researching the inclusion of sustainable deadstock fabrics. Name checking The Chic Rabbi collection (Fall 1993) and The Constructivists (Fall 1986) as two seminal collections currently on his moodboard, he said: “Right now, I’m spending entire days in the archives, it’s fantastic. It’s like having a chance to create a personal exhibition. And in terms of codes, his work with corsetry and lingerie in general are among the most beautiful pieces I’ve ever seen. That’s where you see the couturier, the nobility of the clothes and a technique that’s very impressive.” Watch this space!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @jeanpaulgaultier

Parsons to honor Neiman Marcus Group’s Geoffroy Von Raemdonck, Naomi Campbell, and Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing

The New School will host the 74th annual Parsons Benefit next month with a star-studded event at Cipriani Wall Street, in honor of three industry heavyweights. This year, honorees will be Geoffroy Von Raemdonck, CEO of Neiman Marcus Group, Naomi Campbell, supermodel and cultural innovator, and Olivier Rousteing, creative director of Balmain. Of the recognition, Campbell said in a release, “I am honored to be recognized by Parsons for my contributions to the fashion industry and for my philanthropic work that has raised money and awareness for causes so close to my heart. Throughout my career I have worn the designs of many Parsons graduates, and I’m so proud to receive this award from an institution celebrated for their bold and innovative approach to fashion.” This year, Wes Gordon, Alexandra Moosally, co-founder of Saint New York Partners, and Gena Smith, chief human resources officer at LVMH Inc., will serve as the Parsons Benefit Co-Chairs.

Poppy Delevingne features in new campaign for The Whiteley

Forget Eloise at The Plaza—it’s all about Poppy at The Whiteley! Model and style savant Poppy Delevingne stars in a dreamy, high fashion-esque campaign for the redevelopment of London’s landmark property The Whiteley—in a vintage Tom Ford for YSL gown, no less. The Whiteley tapped in-demand American photographer Mark Seliger and set designer Tom Thurnauer for the creative project, which conveys the glamorous reinvention of the West London space into a multi-purpose development. Once London’s first luxury department store, it’s now comprised of exclusive residences, retail, eateries, wellness facilities, a cinema, the UK’s first Six Senses hotel, and more. Getting nostalgic, Delevingne said: “The Whiteley was where I spent most of my teenage years bowling, ice skating, and generally misbehaving. It was a huge part of my childhood, and now it’s this bright, brilliant and beautiful new establishment, and I can’t wait to get to know it in a whole new way. Working with Mark has been an absolute dream come true. I have known his work all of my life, and

to be able to say that I’ve worked with him, it’s truly a pinch me moment.” Peep the campaign below:

