Makeover Alert! Resort Brand Calypso St. Barth Is Back With A New Guise

It’s Calypso St. Barth, 2.0. The resort lifestyle brand is back, relaunching today as a direct-to-consumer business model, with a chic new lookbook to go alongside it.

Now under president M. Oliver Regan and Solera, the creative leadership behind sustainable surf lifestyle brand ANSEA, the New York City-based brand founded in 1992 with a nod to the island to global travel and the spirit of St. Barth is preparing for a whole new chapter. In a release, Regan said that the brand looked back at its heritage in order to determine a purpose-driven path forward. Sustainability is also front of mind, with

Fittingly, the first collection, releasing this month, is a love letter to the origins of the brand, albeit with its eyes firmly focused on the future. Reminiscent of some of the brand’s greatest hits, it’s French boho-meets-vacation ready staples that stand the test of time. In other words: embroidered dresses and more packable pieces in cotton-silk voile, linen, poplin, silk chiffon and charmeuse. The collections will also incorporate organic cotton and regenerated nylon or deadstock materials for sustainable swimwear, furthering its commitment to a new, conscious era.

In addition to direct to consumer, Calypso St. Barth will partner with strategic boutique retail destinations, beginning with a pop-up at Tenet in East Hampton and Southampton this month. Prices for the covetable new offering range from $125 – $625. Happy shopping!

See our picks below:

