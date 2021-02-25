Loeffler Randall Opens Its First Store In Soho—And It’s Pretty As A Picture!

Allow us to extend a heartfelt welcome to Soho’s newest retail tenant: award-winning brand Loeffler Randall! While the New York-based company is known first and foremost for its fashionable shoes at accessible price points, under the leadership of its direction of its impossibly-stylish founder, Jessie Randall, it’s expanded to offer everything from head to toe. Thus, it makes sense that it should have an equally-as-chic space to house it all in.

The inspiration on the moodboard for the 10 Prince Street location was Moroccan elements-meets-soft and tactile surroundings, inspired by the brand’s greatest hits over its last 15 years in business. For the 625-square-foot boutique, the brand enlisted architect and interior designer Poonam Khanna of UNIONWORKS to work with Randall and her predominantly-female team.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Loeffler Randall (@loefflerrandall)

The result is a dreamy fusion of curved walls, cosy nooks, earthy elements like natural wood and whicker shoe displays, alongside sensory fabrics like plush velvet. Furthermore, new and longtime fans of the brand will recognize the influence behind the ripple-fold drapery panels on the back wall of the store, which evokes the hand-made pleats in the best-selling Penny sandal that has won over fans since day one.

To continue the celebration of authentic craftsmanship and design, the Loeffler Randall store will also carry products

from other brands they admire. Right now, that’s an edit of hand-woven bracelets by Mayan Hands, brass candle holders by M+A, overalls from The Hey Gang, as well as the latest ready to wear from Loeffler Randall.

See inside the ‘jewel box’ of a store below and plan your visit ASAP.