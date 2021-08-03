Girl Gang’s “I Am Mentally Strong” Collection Is Here!

Girl Gang’s “I Am Mentally Strong” collection is out with a portion of the proceeds from sales going to AIM Youth Mental Health, a nonprofit organization devoted to the mental health of youth, by finding and funding the most promising mental health resources in the world. The limited edition collection in collaboration with Season of Sunday includes a “I Am Mentally Strong” crewneck ($64) in sizes S-2XL and is available online.
“It was important for me to align with brands advocating for mental health as I personally know the struggles of living with anxiety,” Amy Will, Girl Gang founder, author, and entrepreneur says. “Expressing your values through clothing can help attract like minded individuals and create community, which is why I started Girl Gang in the first place.”