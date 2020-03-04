Sofia Achaval’s Fall 2020 Paris Fashion Week Diary, Day 8

The Daily Front Row‘s Paris correspondent, Sofia Achaval de Montaigu, attends the shows at Fall 2020 Paris Fashion Week and lets us know what is going down on the biggest runways in the City of Lights.

Day 8: March 3, 2020

Chanel

This season, models walked together in groups of two or three, while a white smoke spread on the floor. Gigi Hadid wore a short sparkly tweed corset top with matching high-waisted shorts. The look was completed with socks with Chanel’s logo. Kaia Gerber wore a black midi shoulder-less dress with a jewel studded belt hugging her waist. The outfit was completed by a padded red bag and the same black and brown riding boots that all of the models wore during the show. Other items that stood out were pants with openings at the cuffs and coats long to the floor. Black and white prevailed over the collection, although there were also some touches of gray, green, and pink. For textures, the most present ones were velvet, shantung and the trademark tweed, resulting in a dreamy, super feminine and fresh collection.

Miu Miu

Miu Miu presented its collection at the majestic Conseil Economic, where a custom made Art Deco carpet covered the runway. The cast included Rita Ora who had waves on her forehead and very strong make up with fierce eyeliner. She was dressed in a long coat with a sailor inspiration. Models walked with a provocateur attitude to the beat of “Time” by David Bowie, “Bittersweet” by Roxy Music, and “Mein Herr” from the Cabaret, wearing deep necklines, open coats and gigantic platforms. Bella Hadid wore an ultra sexy sailor suit with her hair styled in curls with a ’40s inspiration in the best Veronica Lake style, as did the rest of the models.

Louis Vuitton

The big finale of Paris Fashion Week was Louis Vuitton, and the chosen venue was the Musée du Louvre. As we entered, we saw 200 hundred artists sitting on golden stands, dressed in outfits created by designer Milena Canonero, spanning fashion from the 15th century to 1950. The collection run by Nicolas Ghesquière was a mix of baroque inspiration like embroidery and wide ruffled skirts, and more modern items like sporty jackets that merged perfectly. The combination was the most fascinating thing, clearly exemplified in the petticoats with multicolored jackets.

