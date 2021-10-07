Emanuele D’Angelo is the Most Interesting Travel Photographer You’ve Never Heard Of

Emanuele D’Angelo is the Italian photographer who originally made a name for himself photographing celebrities and A-list events. However, D’Angelo’s true passion, and talent, lies with travel photography. D’Angelo has a deep love for discovering new places and photographing the landscapes, cityscapes, and people that give a location its unique character; D’Angelo has photographed all over the world from Asia to the United States to Deserts in the Middle East to Tropical places south of the border. D’Angelo is also particularly passionate about helping preserve & save the environment and our oceans as well as incorporating the newest technology to best capture the essence of any city, town, or landscape he visits.

To this effect, D’Angelo did a shoot around the mediterranean sea this past summer and has aspirations to utilize these photos for an exhibition and donate the proceeds to a positive cause in order to help preserve the environment and to help clean up the oceans. Further, D’Angelo has recently taken to drone photography as well as incorporating other high-tech instruments in order to step up his landscape photography and get the most unique, and sometimes dangerous, photos; after two trips to Iceland, he has a ton of photographs of the varied environments present in the Northern European country.

D’Angelo’s drive to capture all aspects of a location, with the newest technology, in order to best illustrate the particular essence of a place as well as best illustrate why that place is worth preserving or visiting directly translates into meaningful and mesmerizing photos as well as photography projects like his book on Tokyo, ‘October in Tokyo’ or his book on Los Angeles low rider and motorcycle culture, ‘Baby Let’s Cruise.’ Shortly after an old friend convinced D’Angelo to get into professional travel photography in the first place, the Italian photographer discovered an intense love for both the unique terrains and ecosystems as well as the cities and the people in a multitude of South American countries. D’Angelo has shot projects all over Brazil capturing its natural beauty as well as the flair and flavor of its big cities, particularly Rio de Janeiro. Further, D’Angelo has also captured the environmental allure and artistic essence of Argentina from its vast and various landscapes to the streets and cityscapes of Buenos Aires. Similarly, D’Angelo has photographed the major cities in Colombia such as Bogota and Cartagena as well as the small towns in and around the mountains. Of course, every place he goes, D’Angelo becomes friends with the residents he shoots, which not only makes for more authentic photos, but also helps him form lifelong bonds with the cities and locations he visits. Beyond the rare melange of world class cities and landscapes, D’Angelo loves South America partially because he loves to capture colorful sunsets and bright colors in general, which South America has no shortage of. D’Angelo is also known for capturing a photograph of a tennis court in every location he goes to, if possible of course.

