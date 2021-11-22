Editor’s Pick: Nicole Miller Oversized Leather Moto Jacket

What: Think of a leather jacket like the more fun and down for anything cousin to the tried-and-true little black dress. In other words: a LBD might see you through from board meetings to cocktail parties, but a rock n’ roll-ready outerwear hero knows what cool club to go to, how to sweet talk your way past the doorman, and where to get the best $1 slice at the end of the night. We love this Nicole Miller take on it, with epaulettes and a belted waist, is a ride or die addition to your wardrobe for years to come.

Who: Based in New York City and founded by its namesake designer, Nicole Miller is beloved for its bold, playful prints and offering of everyday and occasion wear that blend both undeniable sophistication and youthful edge all at once.

Why: Between the buttery leather, the slouchy fit, and the polish of the gold hardware, she’s your girl for whatever you need her for. Toughen up a pretty floral mini by draping this oversized jacket over your shoulders, or team with a roll neck cashmere sweater and straight leg jeans for a chill weekend look. Hell’s Angels, who?!

Where: nicolemiller.com

How much: $650

