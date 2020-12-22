Davi&Bar: A New Activewear Brand Made by Women for Women

The athleisure industry may be saturated, but the struggle to find truly comfortable, flattering, and simultaneously fashionable items is real. This very gap in the market is what led friends and business partners, Dana Davidson and Itay Barash, to create their own brand. Davi&Bar is made by women, for women—and that may be the exact formula to successfully launching a women’s athleisure line. Born out of Los Angeles, where the items are designed and made, Davi&Bar is set to shake up the activewear space. With a business mantra of “consistency is key,” the two friends set out to create styles that put quality and comfort first. “All of our pieces are made with high quality fabrics and thoughtful design. We went through roughly 80 different fabrics until we found the ones we loved. Our fabrics are all made in Los Angeles at the highest quality,” explains Dana. With the perfect mixture of stretch and compression the designs ensure women feel amazing in them, while tailoring to a variety of bodies with minimal to full-coverage tops. “They hug you in the right places,” adds Itay when asked about fit. Much like the founders, the Davi&Bar customer is the woman on the go. The pieces are everyday effortless staples that can be dressed up or down. “Whether you’re at the gym, going out, or just on the go— we have your back,” says Dana.

Besides operating locally, which is huge in terms of both sustainability and quality control, Davi&Bar donates 10% of sales from every new launch to organizations that support women’s health—a true testament to their brand’s principles. “The inspiration behind our brand is the strength of women,” explains Itay. Recognized for their fabrics that feel like “second skin” the partners have created pieces that are equally comfortable and flattering, because you should never have to choose between the two. To find out the latest news on the new company, follow them on Instagram at @daviandbar.

