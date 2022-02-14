Daily News: Kanye West & Julia Fox Split (Remain “Collaborators”), Victoria’s Secret’s Groundbreaking New Campaign, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Kanye West and Julia Fox part ways

The flash in the pan that was FoxYe has fizzled out. The Uncut Gems star’s camp told Us Weekly have the pair have officially split. “Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators but they are no longer together,” the representative told the outlet. (Is remaining collaborators the new “conscious uncoupling”??) The confirmation comes after Fox blasted the Daily Mail for sharing photos of her looking upset amid the rapper’s drama with ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. “If anything, I’ve been laughing more than before, and if I look like s–t, it’s cuz I got out at terminal one and ran on foot to terminal seven cuz I was fkin late for a plane to see the only men that matter which is my son and my dad,” she wrote on Instagram. Chin up!

Hailey Bieber, Paloma Elsesser, Shalom Harlow, and Valentina Sampiao front Victoria’s Secret’s latest campaign

To brighten up your Valentine’s Day; a first-of-its-kind campaign for Victoria’s Secret, which brings together eighteen dynamic and diverse women. Speaking to the brand’s commitment to be more inclusive, among the cast, alongside runway regulars like Hailey Bieber, Jill Kortleve, Paloma Elsesser, Imaan Hammam, Adut Akech, and Taylor Hill, are real women like artist MaryAnn Elizabeth, designers Sylvia Buckler and Gia Kelsey, set media and Pilates professional Jailyn Matthews, and Celilo Miles, a Nez Perce Tribe-Wildland Firefighter. The group were brought together to announce the debut of the comfort-focused Love Cloud collection. The range will be available to shop from Thursday, February 17—but take a sneak peek below!

Brook Shields returns to her model roots for Jordache jeans

Jordache has announced that actress and entrepreneur Brooke Shields will star in its next campaign. By tapping Shields, Jordache continues its long history of featuring strong and successful women–in some amazing denim too! Shields is lensed by Cass Bird and styled by Deborah Watson, wearing signature Jordache fits like the skinny, flare, and straight, exuding a confidence and ease that only comes with experience and time. “We are excited to work with Brooke,” said Liz Berlinger, president of Jordache. “Like Jordache, she is iconic in fashion. We have watched her grow from a young girl into an incredible woman, mother and entrepreneur – throughout it all she has remained authentic and an inspiration to women everywhere.” Icons only!

Introducing the new Perry Ellis

Perry Ellis America is back—and with a new vice president of design, Thomas Harvey, at the helm. Inspired by American landscapes, the Fall 2022 collection offers a modern take on classic American sportswear through the lens of the contemporary world. The revival collection pays homage to the late Perry Ellis America’s iconic and influential streetwear pieces including duffle coats, updated collegiate styles and silhouettes, polo shirts, and recycled cotton denim, all introducing a new take on dressing while emulating fashion and wit–characteristics that we already love about the brand. The collection debuted on Friday as part of New York Men’s Day, with Jim Moore also serving as creative consultant for the brand on the relaunch. Watch this space!

Wolk Morais unveil cashmere collection during NYFW

The Daily faves Wolk Morais will unveil their new Cashmere Collection during New York Fashion Week on CFDA’s RUNWAY360. Styled by Elizabeth Stewart and taking its inspiration from Hollywood glamour, the unisex double-faced cashmere line is hand-stitched and speaks to the duo’s love for classic tailoring, with jackets, robes, and more for men and women. The collection also marks the photographic debut of Brian Wolk, who shot the collection at a historically preserved modernist home in Los Angeles. The line will be in market from today through February 28 at VESPR-CoOp in Manhattan.

