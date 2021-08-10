Daily Events Diary: LoveShackFancy’s Fairytale Feast, DL1961’s Denim Day Out, And More!

Your guide to the who’s who, what they’re doing, where they’re going, and what they’re wearing!

Saturday, July 31

Hamptonites raise funds at ‘Fork It Alzheimer’ farm-to-fork gala

The second annual Alzheimer’s Association Fork It Alzheimer’s farm-to-fork event took place in Bridgehampton hosted by Daryl and Irwin Simon. The sold-out charitable affair was emceed CNBC’s Frank Holland, who motivated the crowd and ensured more than $760,000 was raised for Alzheimer’s Association care, support, and research programs. Notable guests included Princess Yasmin Aga Khan, Steve Madden, Ramy Brook Sharp, jewelry maker Jill Heller, Stew Leonard, Corey Paige Bloomberg, Deanna Rockefeller, Nicole Sexton, Alzheimer’s Association president and CEO Harry Johns, and Stacy Bash-Polley.

Thursday, August 5

FREE RAIN celebrates first anniversary over dinner at The Crow’s Nest

Fashion Week? Nope, just a Thursday in Montauk. VIP style stars headed to The Crow’s Nest to raise a toast towards benefit-driven canned seltzer brand, FREE RAIN. Notable guests included Lauren Santo-Domingo, Tabitha Simmons, Gucci Westman, Selby Drummond, Brett Heyman, and more. Chic!

Friday, August 6

LoveShackFancy celebrates new homeware range with fairytale, fairy-light dinner

To step inside a LoveShackFancy store is to step into a dream world, so you can imagine the delight that awaited guests as they stepped into the home and lush gardens of founder Rebecca Hessel Cohen and her husband Todd Cohen. In short: a French Renaissance-meets-Alice in Wonderland-style smorgasbord of pink toile, tulle, and to-die-for frocks. The event was hosted at the couple’s Sagaponnack home to toast the brand’s recently-debuted pretty printed bedding and wallpaper offering. Between the antique chandeliers hanging from the trees, a canopy of lights overhead, a heavenly pink and white tablescape created in collaboration with Fiona Leahy, and the new merchandise on display in vintage daybeds and cars, there were more photo moments than anyone could count. Among those in attendance were Alice Naylor Leyland (aka Mrs. Alice), Emily DiDonato, Genevieve Angelson, models Aamito Lagum, Aube Jolicouer, and Hannah Donker, Priya Shukla, Mollie Acquavella, Grace Givens, Carolyn Angel, Valerie Macauley, Casey Fremont, Lili Buffett, Claire Olshan, and more.

Sunday, August 8

DL1961 and Covey host an afternoon of fun

Despite the rain, chicsters headed to Watermill to gather at the home of DL1961 creative director Sarah Ahmed. Ahmed was also joined on co-hosting duty by supermodel Emily DiDonato and Christina Garcia; co-founders of skincare brand Covey. Guests enjoyed skincare consultations and denim fittings to discover the sustainable, fashion-forward brand, over farm fresh food and refreshments. Among those in attendance were Lea Michele, Martha Hunt, and the cast of Netflix’s My Unorthodox Life Julia Haart and Robert Brotherton.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.