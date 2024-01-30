A Very New York Crowd Celebrates 30 Years Of Scotto

Everybody was somebody at the recent 30th anniversary party for Fresco by Scotto. The celebration was held at the Midtown power restaurant and was hosted by the Scotto family—Good Day New York’s Rosanna Scotto, Elaina Scotto, and Rosanna’s daughter Jenna Ruggier—who all welcomed a packed crowd of Page Six regulars.

Katie Couric reunited with her former Today show colleague Al Roker and his wife, 20/20 host Deborah Roberts. Former Governor Cuomo made a rare appearance on the party circuit, as did Cardinal Dolan, who rubbed elbows with Tony Danza, MSG’s Jim Dolan, Donny Deutsch, Rosanna’s former Good Day NY co-host Bianca Peters and her Equinox CEO boyfriend Harvey Spevack, Foodgod, Melba Wilson, Steve Madden, Eian Scully, and Jeanine Piero.

The party also saw Scotto’s Fox 5 colleagues, Mike Woods, Tashanea Whitlow, Ines Rosales, Cristal Young, Ryan Kristafer, Audrey Puente, Nick Gregory, and Tina Cervasio, stop by to celebrate.

Fresco by Scotto opened its doors in November of 1993 (they’re a little late with the celebration, but hey, who’s counting?!) and is famed for its modern Tuscan cuisine. The spot has long been a go-to for the media and politics crowd, with the likes of Mayor Eric Adams, Kelly Ripa, and Donald Trump coming in regularly over the years. The kitchen is now run by former Pastis chef, Ben Kacmarcik.

Bon anniversaire!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.