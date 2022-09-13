Meet The 11 Fabulous Made In Italy Footwear Brands Showing At COTERIE

The Italians are coming! COTERIE is taking place at the Javits Center from September 19-September 21. Once more, the Italian Trade Agency is bringing the best of the nation to town, with 70 made in Italy 70 set to showcase at the event. First up, let’s meet the footwear names to know…

Thierry Rabotin

Thierry Rabotin is a label dedicated to striking the right balance between form, fit, and function, while simultaneously maintaining a stylish appearance. We approve!

(Agent: Emanuela Balbini. Booth: 5769)

Jo Ghost

With its roots in the 1970s, Jo Ghost has since expanded into the world of women’s shoes while maintaining the joyfully eccentric taste and exceptional quality its known for.

(Agent: Finnochi Paola. Booth: 5670)

Donna Carolina

Designed for any and every occasion, Donna Carolina has anything you could want for your staple shoe collection. From patent leather boots to wool-lined platform sneakers, each pair flawlessly balances current trends with timeless Italian craftsmanship.

(Agent: Valentina Vanin. Booth: 5668)

Lemargo

Lemargo is the quintessential Italian, family-run shoemaker. Crafted with the highest quality leathers, each Lemargo pair channels creativity, artisanal workmanship, and precision.

(Agent: Rudy Cesaretti. Booth: 5666)

Asiana

In a world where fashion sneakers have become omnipresent, Asiana stands apart. With brocade-style prints and silk scarf-esque laces, this Bologna-based label has crafted its own, unique space in the market of today.

(Agent: Giovanni Guerzoni. Booth: 5770)

Francesca Bellavita

Want a footwear brand that’s fun, unique, and has a handbag to match each and every one of their color-ways? Then look no further than Francesca Bellavita. This high-fashion label is unapologetically bold, with thoughtful, standout designs that are perfect for your next night out.

(Agent: Francesca Bellavita. Booth: 5667)

Moa Concept

With incredibly cool, high-octane sneakers for both women and men, Moa Concept epitomizes fierce footwear. Its signature lightning bolt logo and its use of metallic and vibrant colors will elevate your penchant for a regular pair of white sneaks to new heights.

(Agent: Elisa Zanetti. Booth: 5766)

MaiMai

Maimai is a luxury sneaker label with a proclivity for the whimsical and wonderful. Their printed, patterned, and metallic sneakers stand alone and offer a different take on the high-end sneaker that is dominating the footwear world today.

(Agent: Salvatore Gnoni. Booth: 5768)

Donatello

The footwear label Donatello is committed to embracing the inventive thinking of the great Italian artist of the same name, who bridged the gap between the old and the new world of Italian craftsmanship and culture. And, with their high quality leathers and forward-looking designs, it would appear as though they are following in his footsteps.

(Agent: Joseph Molinaro. Booth: 5771)

Cristina Millotti

Cristina Millotti is all about classics with a contemporary flair. Made with the finest Italian leather, this footwear label’s sandals, heels, loafers (and more!) take traditional Italian craftsmanship into the modern era.

(Agent: Maria Cristina Millotti. Booth: 5669)

Henry Ayden

The cowboy boot will always be a classic. However, the Milan-based label Henry Aden has made it their mission to elevate this staple footwear choice. With a myriad of colors and iterations available each season, Henry Ayden has given the cowboy boot a suitably Italian makeover.

(Agent: Martina Frappi. Booth: 5671)

