Daily News: Meet The Face Of IVY PARK’S New Denim Line, Kate Bosworth Announces Split, Dreaming Big With Coach, And More!

Kate Bosworth & Michael Polish announce split after 10 years together

In a sweet and sentimental post paying tribute to her longterm relationship and marriage to Michael Polish, actress and style star Kate Bosworth shocked fans when she revealed they are parting ways. Fellow celebrities sent uplifting messages to the former couple, wishing them well for the future. Her emotive post can be read below:

Coach launches Dream It Real Initiative and commitment to support 5,000 students

Say hello to Coach’s first-ever ‘dream week.’ The Coach Foundation has announced its intention to further the dreams of some 5,000 students, with the launch of scholarships through non-profit partners. The initiative will further the brand’s commitment to providing higher education options and helping to break cycles of inequality and underrepresentation. The program will support students from various communities by granting them four years of continued scholarship and mentorship through non-profit partners including The Opportunity Network and Bottom Line. Dream It Real’s global reach includes parallel programs in North America, China, Japan, and the United Kingdom. To kick things off, Coach’s Dream Week will take place from August 9-16, with 5% of sales up to $1 million being donated to the Dream It Real Fund.

Glynn Turman is the new face of Beyoncé’s IVY PARK denim line

Award-winning actor Glynn Turman, who’s been a strong presence for years in shows like The Wire, Fargo, and How To Get Away With Murder, is the new face of IVY PARK, debuting the brand’s new denim line. IVY PARK was founded in 2014 by the iconic singer Beyoncé and is now sold by high end retailers like SSENSE. The brand partnered with the decorated actor for a Western-themed short video, shot on location at Turman’s own ranch in Southern California. The video showcases the denim fits on both Turman — often astride a horse — and his granddaughter Melinda. Classic jean and jacket silhouettes with triple lines of contrasting bright blue down the sleeves and trousers perfectly capture the spirit of the Old West, while simultaneously making it all oh-so-2021.

Birkenstock unveils its latest collection with Proenza Schouler

Birkenstock mania continues with a gorgeous new capsule collection, in collaboration with NYC favorite Proenza Schouler. Birkenstock and the design duo have once again created a line of unisex, utilitarian footwear perfect for the end of summer and fall, in more subdued colors like deep blue and black. However, ever the forward thinkers, Schouler has outfitted the shoes with hook-and-loop closures and industrial contrast topstitching, giving the Birks a high fashion feel. Sold!

Rihanna is now worth $1.7 billion

Thanks largely to her massively successful SAVAGE and FENTY clothing and beauty lines, Rih is officially a bona-fide billionaire, taking her place alongside contemporaries like Oprah. Cheers to the freakin’ weekend, queen (and to those residual checks)!

Gemma Chan is British Vogue’s September cover star

English actor and international beauty Gemma Chan is gracing the cover of British Vogue’s chic September issue. Wearing a shimmering gold floor-length gown by Huishan Zhang and a matching gold ring from Kojis Jewellery, we see Chan lounging shoeless on a classic wood schooner along the River Thames, as the sky behind her bleeds sunrise colors. Golden hour light at its finest! Chan chats with the glossy U.K. magazine about her upcoming film roles, most notably in Marvel’s Eternals out in November, as well as her extensive social advocacy work, and what her experiences from this past year have meant to her.

A head-to-toe Michael Kors moment for the next digital September cover of InStyle

This has been quite the week for InStyle, having launched two successful September 2021 editions already (featuring Jennifer Aniston and Karen Elson, respectively). Now, a third cover marks designer Michael Kors’ 40 years in fashion, with his pieces modeled by Broadway’s most petite force, Kristin Chenoweth, and top model Alek Wek. While Chenoweth wears a cinched, oversized black dinner jacket, dark stockings, and matching patent black pumps, Wek is adorned in a long shimmering gold evening gown from his recent anniversary collection—which took place on the streets of the Theater District. The set also includes Broadway favorites Sarah Barelis, Jane Krakowski, and Laura Benanti, as well as the man of the hour himself, seen in his signature all black ensemble. Penned by executive editor Sarah Cristobal, the article discusses Kors’ four decades in the industry, his favorite Broadway shows, and why he thinks “A Chorus Line” most closely resembles his own career arc.

Lincoln Center announces 46th Chaplin Award Gala, honoring Spike Lee

Postponed from last year, a special tribute to Academy Award winner and Tisch grad Spike Lee is set to place for September 9 at Alice Tully Hall. The Gala has been held since 1972, when Charlie Chaplin himself returned to New York from exile for the commendation, and since then the award has been given to the likes of Alfred Hitchcock, Federico Fellini, Liz Taylor, Martin Scorsese, Meryl Streep, and Barbra Streisand. With over 40 years in the industry, Lee is one of the most respected names and celebrated minds in modern filmmaking, and in advance of the gala, Film at Lincoln Center is presenting free outdoor screenings of some of Lee’s beloved films: “Mo’ Better Blues” on Governors Island on August 6, and “Do the Right Thing” in Damrosch Park on August 10. Head to filmlinc.org to grab your tickets for all the festivities now!

