A Daily Staffer Checks Out Wellness Brand Zolt

Modern wellness brand Zolt has been combining plants and science to give consumers a portable and convenient way to incorporate CBD and full-spectrum hemp into their daily routine. THE DAILY SUMMER enlisted two of our staffers to try the latest offerings—Rise+ and Dreamy—to get the real scoop on why they’re everyday essentials.

Alex’s Zolt Rise+ Diary

As The Daily Summer’s resident health and wellness nut, I was delighted when I was tasked with incorporating Zolt Rise+ into my everyday routine. I already work regularly with adaptogens and CBD, in tinctures primarily, so I was excited to test-drive a new product that combines my favorite wellness ingredients into one easy on-the-go Mixie Stick powder serving. Carting around 15 different vials of liquids just isn’t realistic or efficient—trust me, I’ve tried.

A word on adaptogens for anyone not familiar: They are a select group of herbs and mushrooms that support your body’s natural ability to deal with stress. Hence the word “adapt” that’s nestled neatly in there. This can be physical, emotional, or mental stress—and let’s be honest, we all have plenty of each these days! Zolt Rise+ uses two of my all-time favorite adaptogens in its unique blend: astragalus and reishi. Astragalus has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, and is often used for its antiviral properties, which stimulate the immune system. Reishi, aka Queen of the Mushrooms, has been used for more than 2,000 years in China and Japan to support well-being and just help you chill out. Combine that with the power of full-spectrum hemp, and you’re basically drinking magic immortality juice.

I really felt the benefits of Zolt Rise+ throughout my week. It gave me more sustained energy during the day, but without any of the edge of having too many coffees. And it didn’t keep me up at night if I had more than one serving. (You can have up to eight Mixie Sticks per day.)

Specifically, I loved it as a substitute for coffee. It was a replenishing lifesaver during Tracy Anderson streaming workouts, and was a refreshing treat to sip on during hikes. The tropical orange flavor is delightful—not overpowering, just a nice little boost to water. It may have even tricked me into hydrating more than I normally would because it was so tasty. I give Zolt Rise+ two enthusiastic thumbs up.

Nandini’s Zolt Dreamy Diary

I’m always on the go. Living and working in NYC, I have an active lifestyle. But the past few months in lockdown totally threw me off balance, and my sleep schedule was completely upside down! With life getting back to somewhat normal now, I wanted to try something to help me relax and get my routine back in sync. So when I was asked to try out Zolt Dreamy, I was excited to see how it would work for me.

This CBD drink mix is everything! I got a 30-day pack and have been drinking it before bedtime every night for the past two weeks. It has helped me reset, relax, and I’m sleeping so much better. And I have noticed that throughout the day I have a lot more energy than before. Also, it’s easy on the taste buds. I love the taste of Zolt Dreamy. It has a light honey-citrus flavor, and has 20 mg of CBD in each individual packet, called a Mixie Stick, which is so easy to use. It’s perfect with hot water as a tea, or over ice as a refreshing treat before bed.

This organic delight is full of antioxidants, so not only are you getting your beauty sleep, but it also protects your skin and body from free radicals that cause damage. It takes about 20 to 30 minutes to kick in, so it’s a great combination with my bedtime read. Zolt Dreamy gets me feeling completely relaxed; its CBD and adaptogens help soothe and repair your mind and body, while its melatonin (3 mg) whisks me off to dreamland quickly. Zolt Dreamy has worked wonders for me, and I’m now a fan. I wake up each morning well-rested from a full night’s sleep, feeling fresh and bright, ready to take on the day.



