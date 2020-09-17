Her ethereal label has become one of the most anticipated shows during New York Fashion Week, but this season Nicky Zimmermann made it all about Oz.

Specifically, the flora and fauna native to her home country. The designer paid tribute to the artworks of naturalist and explorer Ellis Rowan; partnering with the National Library of Australia to utilize ten of her seminal prints on various pieces in the new collection. Showcasing her wares digitally, Rowan’s depictions of wildflowers, birds, and insects were the perfect addition to bring Zimmermann’s voluminous frocks and tiered skirts to another dimension.

As is to be expected, the collection was peppered with signatures like laser-cut petals and bishop sleeve detailing, bohemian-leaning crochet dresses, and classic Zimmermann silhouettes executed in organdy, silk fraille, and crinolene. Look closely (no botanist magnifying glass necessary) and you’ll also see dragonflies and butterflies dotted throughout for an extra dose of whimsy.

The clear botanical references aside, the Annie Hall-style tailoring with a crisp, modern edge was also a sight to behold—and something Zimmermann says she hopes to continue exploring.

See the collection below:

