The Spring 2026 Zimmermann Campaign May Just Be One of the Season’s Best

Australian brand Zimmermann has long been synonymous with dreamy dresses, intricate detailing, and prints that feel romantic without tipping into saccharine — and their new Spring 2026 campaign delivers all of that in spades. True to form, the label is leaning into its signature aesthetic this season with a rich, ecclectic setting that feels both escapist and timeless.

Shot by Emma Summerton on the Californian coast, the campaign unfolds at a sprawling, manicured estate that looks like it was plucked straight from a vintage fashion fantasy. Rolling lawns, antique furnishings, heavy silk curtains, and soft light provide the perfect backdrop for Zimmermann’s latest collection, which is rich in feminine volumes, soft tailoring, and painterly prints that feel effortlessly wearable yet undeniably luxurious. And there’s aplayfulness to the imagery that makes the clothes feel lived-in rather than styled—beautiful, but never precious.

Fronting the campaign are models Edie Campbell, Abby Champion, and Louise Robert, each bringing their own energy to the story. The trio are captured lounging on the lawn, running through the halls, and, in one picture, seemingly engaged in an ill-advised game of library croquet. All with a sense of freedom and mischief that feels refreshingly natural. They look chic, of course, but also relaxed — the clothes an extension of their personalities rather than the focus of the frame.

What really sets this campaign apart is its editorial sensibility. Rather than relying on overly polished poses or heavy-handed concepts, it plays out like an old-school magazine spread, the kind you’d tear out and tape to your wall. In an era where fashion campaigns can feel overly slick or algorithm-driven, Zimmermann’s decision to embrace storytelling and atmosphere feels like a welcome return to form. Honestly? More of this, please.

The Spring 2026 collection is on sale now at Zimmermann.com and if this campaign is any indication, it’s the kind of wardrobe that will make getting dressed feel like an escape in and of itself.