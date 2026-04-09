Zendaya Launches Activewear Collaboration with On

Hot on the heels of her maybe-husband Tom Holland’s own activewear partnership with Vuori, screen queen and red carpet goddess Zendaya has just released images of her first collection with powerhouse Swedish sportswear brand On.

Zendaya has been a partner of On’s since 2024, but this is her first true product collaboration with the brand. Developed in close collaboration with On’s in-house design team with help from Zendaya’s longtime stylist, friend, and image architect Law Roach, the collection is a balance of research-driven performance tech and Zendaya’s unique and impeccably cool personal style.

“It’s been so much fun to collaborate with Law and the On team on these essentials,” said Zendaya in a press release. “We wanted to create pieces that feel versatile and easy to wear – styles that move with you across different moments. We started with the idea of making people feel confident and effortless, and we built everything out from there. Working with Spike Jonze brought that vision to life in a really special way – the world he created gave it a whole new dimension.”

The centerpiece of the accompanying campaign is a short film by Academy Award-winning director Spike Jonez titled “The Shape of Dreams” and set inside Zendaya’s imagined design world: The Dream Lab.

“This co-created collection marks the next chapter in our creative partnership with Zendaya,” said Alex Griffin, chief marketing officer at On. “A complete expression across footwear and apparel, brought to life through a remarkable campaign directed by the legendary Spike Jonze. Zendaya’s creative spirit is felt in every detail – shaping how performance and style come together. At On, premium design is embedded in our DNA, and this launch reflects the culture of curiosity and collaboration that continues to shape our work.”