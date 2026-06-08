Zegna Brings High Chic to LA

Zegna headed to Malibu Pier in Los Angeles for their latest show — a star-studded extravaganza full of chic, beachy clothes that any well heeled gentleman would be lucky to wear. Clothes that bridge the formal and the informal in such a way that one cannot help but look both effortless and impeccably put together.

The silhouette was vertical and dégagé: loose or slightly narrow, always fluid, and with lines that gently touch the body. Striped suits are worn with matching tops, while boxy or fluid shirts in nappa, nubuck, crocodile, or silk are paired with with tailored shorts creating a laid back and, at times, almost louche effect.

The color pallet reflected of the clothes reflected the show’s surroundings: acquamarina, acqua, onda, alga, and marea with vibrant accents of boa, bandiera, madrepora, and teak and neutral undertones of conchiglia, cima, duna, molo, and a dash of desaturated black.

Artistic director Alessandro Sartori (Could that name be any more apropos?) also focused on adaptability this season with many of the shirts utilizing detachable and interchangeable collars, while blazers were designed with hidden, adjustable half-belts to create a cinched waist or a looser line in accordance with the wearer’s whim.

Overshirts were fluid and neat, knitted jackets precise and supple.

There were nautical hints in the form of leather anoraks and intarsia bombers, while smock detailing on funnel necks and braided and knitted suede on bombers and pullovers enriched the visual and tactile play of textures at work throughout the collection.

Texture was also paramount this season. From raw silk fancy stripe gabardine to washed hemp gaberdine and popeline to Oasi Lino oxford, tela, and stripe jacquard. There was colored denim, printed silk, french velvet, raw silk canvas, bouclè toweling, stripe seersucker, nappa leather, and more luxurous fabrics that begged to be touched (caressed eve) as much as looked at.

“By creating new categories, erasing staid ones in an endless quest for styles apt for liquid lives of today, I am allowed the enriching possibility to create an ever-evolving aesthetic that’s rooted in the classics yet freed from outmoded restraints,” said Sartori in the show notes. “In this collection, I wanted to express a ZEGNA take on summer, our vision of leisure dressing as something that’s drenched in a cultivated attitude, in a discerning gaze that’s profoundly Italian. There is something so ours to what we did this season, with an openness that feels cosmopolitan rather than being proudly or narrowly local. The urge to experiment, which at ZEGNA is a matter of shapes as well as materials, keeps driving us forward. Everything here starts from fabrics, which have texture and pattern, and look endlessly renewed by simply twisting and turning the subtlest elements, even just a thread. Constant evolution is what we strive for.”

Check out the rest of the collection below.