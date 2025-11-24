Today’s fashion news headlines…

Zegna Keeps Things In The Family with New Leadership Changes

Zegna is promoting within. The Ermenegildo Zegna Group aka the “Group” today announced a new leadership structure for the Group and ZEGNA brand, effective January 1, 2026. Ermenegildo “Gildo” Zegna, currently group chairman and CEO, will assume the role of Group executive chairman. Gianluca Tagliabue, currently Group Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, will assume the role of Group CEO, subject to shareholders’ approval. Edoardo and Angelo Zegna, members of the fourth generation of the Zegna family, will be appointed Co-CEOs of the ZEGNA brand. They will succeed Gildo Zegna, who has held this role for over 20 years. Edoardo Zegna, currently Chief Marketing and Digital Officer of ZEGNA as well as Group Chief Sustainability Officer, will lead all aspects of brand strategy, from brand image to marketing, and, together with ZEGNA’s Artistic Director Alessandro Sartori, design matters, including store design. Angelo Zegna, currently CEO of ZEGNA’s EMEA region and Global Client Strategy Director, will oversee product development, merchandising, and commercial strategy, driving performance across markets and channels.

Zegna recorded revenues of €1.95 billion in 2024. The Group’s three brands are Zegna, ZEGNA, Thom Browne, and Tom Ford Fashion.

Jeffrey Is Coming Back!

Jeffrey, the beloved retailer, is making a return next year. The boutique’s founder Jeffrey Kalinsky will be opening doors to a new Jeffrey store in Atlanta in Buckhead Village on August 2, 2026. The original store closed doors to its Atlanta, New York and Palo Alto locations in 2020 in the thick of the pandemic. Kalinsky, a former shoe buyer at Bob Ellis and Barneys New York, opened the first Jefferey in Atlanta in the early 90s and helped shape the Meatpacking District as we know it with the New York store opening in 1999. Jeffrey was infamously spoofed on Saturday Night Live. Kalinsky went on to roles at Theory and Nordstrom. He also created the hugely successful and missed Jeffrey Cares fundraisers.

Here’s one of the SNL skits with Jimmy Fallon and Pierce Bronsan.

The North Face Opens NYC Flagship

Just in time for the holidays… The North Face has reopened its new flagship store at 511 Fifth Avenue in Manhattan. The two-story, 21,000 square-foot retail destination is the brand’s largest flagship globally. One of the highlights of the new location is a dramatic 2½-story LED screen wrapping the wall and ceiling serves as an immersive canvas that transports visitors to the edges of the earth. The store’s ground floor features walls clad in faceted gray cork panels etched with climbing topos – diagrammed routes of significant climbing history. The second floor transitions to an “above the treeline” aesthetic with lighter finishes and exposed aggregate terrazzo that evoke alpine terrain.

Images: Courtesy

Bergdorf’s Unveils 2025 Holiday Windows

Santa Claus CAME to town! Bergdorf Goodman unveiled their 2025 holiday windows on Thursday with a special appearance by St. Nick himself. Themed The Bergdorf Soirée, the nine Fifth Avenue windows depict an extravagant fête unfolding scene-by-scene across the luxury retailer’s facade. The windows feature looks from Tom Ford, Givenchy by Sarah Burton, Diotima, Brandon Maxwell, Balmain, Christopher John Rogers, Altuzarra, CD Greene, Issey Miyake, Sergio Hudson, Marni, Marc Jacobs, Prabal Gurung, Valentino, Libertine and Zomer.

“Each season, Bergdorf Goodman’s holiday windows showcase the ultimate display of artistry and craftsmanship, bringing the holiday season to life through an unparalleled spectacle of immersion and opulence,” Linda Fargo, SVP, Fashion Office & Store Presentation, Bergdorf Goodman says. “The beloved holiday windows are brought to life by a team of 100 artisans who work meticulously over the course of nine months to create hand-crafted cinematic portraits that celebrate the art of the Soirée. Our windows are a love letter to the creative process itself, infusing various artistic mediums from paper sculpture, soft sculpture, mosaic and more. This year’s theme is especially joyful, an invitation to celebrate together.”

Images: BFA

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.