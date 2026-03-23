Zara’s Collaboration With Willy Chavarria Is a Thing of Beauty

Earlier this year, designer Willy Chavarria delivered one of the best shows of Paris Men’s Fashion Week. It was cool and slick and absolutely exploding with personality and badassery.

And now, just two short months later, it looks like Chavarria has yet another hit in the form of his new collaboration with Zara, which the designer has dubbed VATISIMO. “The name celebrates friendship, camaraderie, and love,” said Zara in a press release. “It speaks to personal bonds, the pride of belonging to a community, and the power of roots.”

This ready-to-wear collection features clothing, accessories, and jewelry for men and women, highlighting Chavarria’s signature style of precise tailoring and strong silhouettes. Materials include Italian fabrics, leather, cupro, denim, knits, and jerseys, which are rendered in a wide variety of styles from highly structured pencil skirts and short-sleeved shirts in cupro with raw edge finishing to footwear in rich and vibrant textures to belts and bags in premium leather. This line references American workwear, while evoking the leisure of past decades. Each piece shows meticulous attention to detail and finishing, with fine interior labels and delicate red roses acting as Chavarria’s signature in strategic positions on select garments.

The collection’s campaign was shot in Mexico and directed by Glen Luchford and Willy Chavarria. Starring Christy Turlington and actor Alberto Guerra, it channels the intensity of telenovelas, unfolding a fatal love quadrangle shaped by power, jealousy, and desire.

The full collection will be available for purchase on March 26 at a pop-up store in SoHo at 73 Spring Street, at select Zara stores, and at Zara.com with prices ranging from $25.90 to $529 (for the leather jackets). So mark your calendars, check out the full collection below, and get ready to shop!

Men’s

Women’s