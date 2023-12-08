The fourth iteration of Zara Atelier is here, this time focusing on the jacket. The limited-edition collection created by the in-house design team takes traditional staples like leather and tailored numbers and spins them on their head—so who better to call to shoot the associated campaign than whimsical fashion photographer Tim Walker? Out now, the imagery sees fellow industry legend Kristen McMenamy in the hot seat, showcasing the six new styles.

McMenamy (who’s just signed with IMG Models) was styled by Vogue Paris alum Ludivine Poiblanc for the series, which brings to mind many of Walker’s fantasy-driven shoots for publications like W and Love over the last decade, starring the British supermodel.

The campaign includes the masculine-leaning deconstructed and patchwork cape-style Beyond jacket, which is Frankensteined together with grey herringbone wool, navy flannel, and charcoal pinstripe, and can also be worn as a regular jacket.

With the Embrace jacket comes an experiment in how knitwear can be soft yet structured too, with contrasting thick-stitch sleeves in two tones combined with a figure-hugging grey wool body, cinched in even further with ribbed panels.

McMenamy, known for her ethereal and other-worldy beauty, looks at home in the fairytale-ready Timeless jacket. Here, it’s a three in one effect, with the combination of a long waistcoat with military buttons and a striped cotton collar, a bolero shaped embroidered waistcoat, and an 18th Century-style ivory wool frock coat overlay. While it’s sold as one piece, consider it a triple threat.

Romance takes center stage with the Poetess jacket; a closet staple that transcends eras and categories thanks to feminine embroidery, organza, and Guipure lace, as well as frilly cuffs and a tiered petticoat that peaks out from underneath this strong-shouldered light wool black blazer.

The Siren jacket will find fans among those who like to up the ante and flash some skin in an otherwise traditional piece—in this instance, cutaway shoulders and a precisely nipped-in waist mean the garment also works nicely as a mini dress.

And then, there’s the baddest of them all. The Rebel, which is already flying off shelves judging by the low stock alerts, is a dramatic cropped leather number punctuated by piercings, metal hardware, and chains. Why leave it there? The design team appeared to have extra fun, with the addition of unexpected black tulle patches and a light viscose second jacket underneath.

