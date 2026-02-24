Zadig & Voltaire Appoints New Creative Director

Zadig & Voltaire today announced the appointment of Dan Sablon as creative director of the house, effective immediately.

Born in Paris, Sablon is the former fashion director of Lui magazine and contributing editor at i-D Magazine. He is also culture director-at-large at Vogue France and has worked alongside Marc Jacobs and collaborated with Carhartt and Fenty x Puma.

“Zadig & Voltaire has always stood for freedom of spirit, instinct, and a distinct Parisian rock attitude,” said Thierry Gillier, founder and owner of Zadig & Voltaire, in a statement. “Dan’s modern vision and creative intelligence, combined with his deep understanding of our codes, make him the right choice to lead the creative direction of the maison today. This appointment marks an important step in the evolution of Zadig & Voltaire, and I look forward to opening this new chapter together.”

“Building on the vision set by Thierry Gillier, Dan will work closely with our teams to strengthen the creative identity of the Maison and further support its international development,” added the company’s CEO, Arnaud Gillier.

“To join Zadig & Voltaire at this moment in its evolution is an honor,” said Sablon, who will work closely with Gillier in his new role. “It has always embodied a distinct Paris attitude, effortless but intentional. My ambition is to refine that energy and to build a wardrobe with clarity and edge, grounded in strong archetypes and informed by culture today.”

Sablon will present his first collection for Zadig&Voltaire this March during Paris Fashion Week.