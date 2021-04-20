Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

YouTube suspend vlogger’s ability to make money amid sexting allegations

YouTube has temporarily removed James Charles from its Partner Program, meaning popular but controversial beauty content creator James Charles is unable to earn any money. In a statement provided to Insider, a spokesperson for the video platform said it applied its “creator responsibility policy” as minors allege that Charles sent inappropriate messages. The policy has previously been used invoked on Shane Dawson and David Dobrik. Charles, who has more than 25.5 million subscribers, is accused of “grooming” by three teenage boys who claim they received unsolicited messages and nude images on SnapChat. Morphe also recently ended their working relationship with the 21-year-old as a result of the reports.

Breast Cancer Research Foundation will host virtual Hot Pink Evening

Set the date in your diaries: on Thursday May 20, the BCRF will bring together a star-studded guestlist for a good cause. Elizabeth Hurley will host VIPs including honorary co-chairs Sir Elton John and David Furnish, gala steering co-chairs Tommy and Dee Hilfiger, co-chairs Nina Garcia and Donna Karan, as well as committee members Karlie Kloss, Rita Wilson, Rachel Zoe, and many more. Stay tuned for event details!

Naomi Campbell stars in the new PANGAIA campaign

To coincide with its newest capsule collection and innovation, AIR-INK® by Jenke Ahmed Tailly, PANGAIA enlisted iconic super Naomi Campbell for a new visual series. The new capsule is comprised of pieces like recycled-cotton hoodies, t-shirts, track pants, and bucket hats—all now featuring an updated logo in AIR-INK®. This proprietary brand of ink is considered safer and cleaner for the air in the factories its created in, and also results in a “blackest black.”

Nuuly collaborates with Riley Vintage

Nuuly, the subscription rental service from URBN, has launched its first Re_Nuuly initiative. Building on its promise to make fashion more circular, the company is teaming up with Riley Vintage on an upcycled, made-in-L.A. collaboration comprised of 12 styles. The pieces, featuring tie-dye and paint splatters a’plenty, have been created specially from both existing Nuuly pieces, as well as vintage finds. Talk about one of a kind!

Rebag launches the Rebag Style Assembly

Today, Rebag launches a new program of shoppable content with a lineup of some of the industry’s most trusted tastemakers. Each month, Rebag will spotlight a different member of its new Style Assembly, which includes Nicky Hilton, Laura Brown, Danielle Prescod, Bryanboy, modest style expert Summer Albarcha, and influencer Bridget Bahl. The program, which kicks off today with Lauren Singer, founder and CEO of Package Free, will see those involved sharing a hand-picked, curated edit of accessories as well as exclusive interviews on Rebag’s content hub, The Vault. Get the lowdown here!

