A Night at the Ballet: The Youth America Grand Prix Gala

There are certain New York nights that remind you exactly why you live here, and the Youth America Grand Prix Gala at Lincoln Center is one of them. The evening began in that familiar pre-event rhythm, equal parts calm and slightly rushed. Outfits laid out, makeup scattered, hair half done while mentally running through timing. But this night, for whatever reason, felt very clear from the start. Everything to me screamed pink.

I worked with my go to hair stylist, Jaime Alcivar, to create a soft updo with a sculpted swirl curl off to one side, something that felt a bit more intentional and polished but still romantic. It had that balance of structure and softness that works so well for a ballet evening.

I worked my makeup artist, Jordon Tiller, and makeup was exactly how I like it when I say skin was skinning. Luminous, even, and fresh without feeling overworked. I kept everything very clean and then really leaned into a pink blush moment using Patrick Ta, which tied everything back to the dresses in the most subtle way. It felt cohesive without being too literal. I pulled everything from my ShopMy edit, which at this point is just a reflection of what I actually use daily. Everything is linked here.

I ended up wearing not one, but two dresses, both in the same perfect bubblegum shade. The first was a vintage Raffe Vintage piece that felt structured and a bit more sheer, and the second a softer, more romantic look from Love Shack Fancy. The contrast worked. Two different moods, but very much the same story. To finish the look, I wore jewels by Jewels Aficionado, which felt like the perfect final layer. Delicate but still noticeable, and very much in line with the softness of the overall look.

Arriving at Lincoln Center still feels cinematic every time. The fountains lit, the plaza glowing, that very specific New York kind of energy that feels both elevated and completely natural. Guests filtered in quietly, no chaos, just a shared understanding of where you are and why you are there.

The night itself, shaped by Marcella Hymowitz in her role as creative director and through her work with Studio MGH Creative, had that balance of art and fashion that feels increasingly rare. Nothing felt overproduced, just thoughtfully considered.

The performance focused entirely on the YAGP dancers (ages 9-19), and it was incredible to watch. There is something especially moving about seeing talent at that stage, where everything feels both new and already so refined. The discipline, the precision, the emotion. It felt less like watching a performance and more like watching something unfold in real time.

After, the evening shifted into dinner inside the David H. Koch Theater, which felt like its own moment entirely. The room was glowing, and everywhere you looked there were shades of pink, subtle and not so subtle, tying everything together in a way that felt intentional without being obvious.

As we walked in, the custom pointe shoes created by designers for the gala were on display, each one a small piece of art in itself. Knowing they would later be auctioned added another layer to the evening, where fashion and ballet quite literally intersected in front of you.

There were so many chic moments throughout the room, the kind you almost do not want to call out because they feel better observed quietly. Women in Love Shack Fancy, which felt like a natural extension of the evening and a nod to honoree Rebecca Hessel Cohen, whose entire aesthetic felt completely aligned with the mood of the night. Soft gowns, delicate textures, silhouettes that moved as people moved. Nothing felt overdone, which made everything feel even more elevated.

What stayed with me most were the in between moments. Conversations over dinner, quick introductions, shared reactions that did not need to be said out loud. It felt slower than most nights in this city, more present. By the time we stepped back outside, the fountains were still glowing and the city had quieted just enough. That feeling when a night lingers a little longer than expected. Below, a glimpse into some of my favorite moments from the evening. The details, the textures, the people. All the things that made it feel as special as it did.