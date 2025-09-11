Your NYFW Party Report: Saks Fifth Avenue, Marc Jacobs, Jean Paul Gaultier, And More!

New York Fashion Week‘s party circuit is officially up and running! On Wednesday evening, party people were spread across the city for a variety of openings, collection launches, and genuine celebration to kick off the new season. As the show circuit begins, take a look through the soirées that had chicsters out and about well past midnight!

Saks Fifth Avenue’s NYFW Bash Takes Over Le Chalet At L’Avenue

There’s nothing like Saks Fifth Avenue‘s signature massive party to officially start Fashion Week! The luxury retailer shut down its cozy, rustic Le Chalet at L’Avenue at Saks lounge for a soirée to remember, beginning with a decadent golden champagne tower. During the affair hosted by Roopal Patel, guests danced to tracks by Disco Lines while models danced throughout the space, outfitted in Saks looks inspired by its fall trend report. Salt Hank’s French dip sandwiches, plus dumplings, tuna tartare, marinara pasta, and the party’s signature French fries and mini burgers kept everyone in good spirits—especially followed by sweet mango sorbet for dessert. Afterwards, everyone continued to snap photos at Le Chalet’s photo booth and enjoy a smoke break with complimentary bowls of cigarettes on the terrace overlooking Manhattan. The party’s fashionable guests included Taylor Hill, Martha Hunt, Thom Browne, Fernando Garcia, Laura Kim, Henry Zankov, Luke Meagher, Hanan Besovic, Amanda Nguyen, Ashley Avignone, Charlotte Groeneveld, Chanel Iman, Christie Tyler, Olivia Palermo, Chriselle Lim, Christian Nielsen, Coco Bassey, Emily DiDonato, Wes Gordon, Elisabeth Sulcer, Ellie Thumann, Elsa Hosk, Ezra Williams, Alexandra O’Neill, Tanner Richie, Fletcher Kassell, Georgia Fowler, Yvesmark Chery, Ivy Getty, Jane Siskin, Jennifer Fisher, Johannes Huebl, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Leyna Bloom, Max Siegelman, Beka Gvishiani, Meredith Duxbury, Vienna Vernose, Michael Porter Jr., Elizabeth Kurpis, Casey Fremont, Olivia Perez, Patrick Ta, Prabal Gurung, Rony Kobo, Rickey Thompson, Sai De Silva, Shareef O’Neal, SouKeyna Diouf, Stacey Bendet, Tinx, Tina Leung, and many more.

“There’s an energy only New York Fashion Week brings, and tonight truly captured that spirit,” said Roopal Patel, SVP, Fashion Director at Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus. “I’m so excited Saks Fifth Avenue kicked off the week with such an incredible collective of creatives, industry insiders and friends. The magic of this week comes alive when we bring our community together, and these gatherings are always my favorite—the room was electric with passion and inspiration.”

All images: Courtesy of BFA.com

Jean Paul Gaultier Honors 30 Yers Of Le Male With A Sexy Soirée

Sex appeal is always in at Jean Paul Gaultier—especially for its iconic Le Male fragrance, which celebrates its 30th birthday this year. To commemorate the occasion, the French brand threw a celebration at The Center honoring Le Male’s role in Gaultier’s fashion collections over the years, as well as its ties to the LGBTQIA+ community. Gaultier-dressed guests stepped out for the special night with cocktails in hand while taking in an artistic exhibition with Le Male-inspired works by Pepo Moreno, Elliott Jerome Brown Jr., Matías Alvial, Hugo Gyrl, and Peter McGough—including a giant nautical-striped Labubu! Everyone also took a chance to snap photos of the soirée’s gym locker-shaped dining station, featuring a Spiral Theory Test Kitchen menu of tamarind date power bars, mini milkbread sandwiches, smoked trout, and panna cotta—plus gym bench-inspired chocolates and sweat drop-shaped gummies. Guests included Everett Williams, Nicholas Scarpinato, Adam Eli, Hunter Abrams, Matthew Cancel, Vincenzo Dimino, Isaac Boots, Moises Fenty, Rob Franklin, Ian Malone, Evan Bloom, Gustavo Garcia, Brayden Jackson, Edward Park, Ivan Lam, Martin Gregory Jerez, Yasmin Finney, Marko Monroe, Fran Tirado, Ellery Neon, Jonathan Zlatics, Isabelle Chaput, Quori Theodor, Bobbi Salvor Menuez, Precious Okoyomon, Nelson Tiberghien, Ceyenne Doroshow, and Luann de Lesseps.

All images: Courtesy of BFA.com

Marc Jacobs Brings A Burst Of Joyful Color To Nordstrom’s The Corner

Wednesday’s dreary gray skies were no match for Marc Jacobs! The beloved designer brought his light-hearted designs to Nordstrom for its newest Corner takeover display, which he celebrated in style with a special launch party. The occasion found guests mingling while perusing Jacobs’ latest designs—including his new Fall ’25 collaborations and an exclusive Corner capsule line. Later on, everyone was treated to a live performance by musician Devon Thompson. Whoopi Goldberg, June Ambrose, Ward Simmons, Eric Marechalle, Copelyn Shaw, Abi Hoffman, Evan Ross Katz, Elizabeth Kurpis, Ajani Russell, Taylor Quitara, Lara Bogossian, Benjamin Saulnier, and more made up the stylish crowd in attendance.

All images: Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com

Chloe Fineman Celebrates Her Groovy MOTHER Capsule

Funny girls were front and center for MOTHER and Chloe Fineman‘s capsule collection launch party. Fineman—who’s just released a retro-inspired new line with the label, filled with ’60s-esque denim, knits, and layering pieces—hosted a soirée for the occasion at Bae Bianchi, alongside her sister Emma Fineman and MOTHER co-founders Lela Becker and Tim Kaeding. The group transformed the space into an Italian disco with music from DJ Mei Kwok, plus plenty of delectable cocktails to keep spirits high! The night’s chic guest list included Martha Stewart, Busy Phillips, Elizabeth Gillies, Lily Rabe, Alisha Boe, Leni Klum, Nikki Ogunnaike, Tiffany Reid, Casey Thomas Brown, Emma Fineman, Elizabeth Kurpis, Harry Hill, Candace Marie, Dorian Braxton, Micaela Erlanger, and Dylan Mulvaney.

All images: BFA.com

