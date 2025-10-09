Chic Report

Your Enchanting Fall Beauty Must-Haves, From Romantic Scents To Refreshing Skincare

by Aaron Royce
written by Aaron Royce
Beauty, skincare, haircare, Urban Decay, Torriden, Victoria Beckham Beauty, Maison Louis Marie, La Bonne Brasse, Suhlwasoo, JECT, YSL Beauty, Crown Affair, Dear Dahlia, beauty gifts
Dua Lipa (Courtesy of YSL Beauty)

Fall has arrived—and we’re taking the waves of colorful leaves and cool air as a sign to refresh our beauty cabinets! This season, embrace restorative ingredients like ginseng, hyaluronic acid, and mandarin leaf for a rejuvenating feel. On the beauty side, soft, warm blushes and eyeshadows provide a romantic complement to fall’s latest effortlessly sweet scents. Below, discover all of the enchanting, effective, and, eye-catching products we’re adding to our routines right now. 

Sulwhasoo’s Ginseng Rejuvenating Cream

(Courtesy of Sephora)

Where: Sephora.com, $55

La Bonne Brasse’s “Octobre Rose” Universal Shine & Care Hairbrush

(Courtesy of La Bonne Brasse)

Where: LaBonneBrasse.com, $198

JECT Peptide Undereye Corrector

(Courtesy of JECT)

Where: Shop.JECT.Us, $66

Torriden’s Dive In Hyaluronic Acid Serum 

(Courtesy of Sephora)

Where: Sephora.com, $24

Clé De Peau Beauté Perfect Lash Mascara in Brown

(Courtesy of Clé De Peau Beauté)

Where: CleDePeauBeaute.com, $57

Dear Dahlia Petal Drop Blush in Softie

(Courtesy of Amazon)

Where: Amazon.com, $27

Urban Decay Naked Shaped Multi-Tasking Eyeshadow Palette in Warm

(Courtesy of Urban Decay)

Where: UrbanDecay.com, $56

Victoria Beckham Beauty Posh Gloss in Fizz

(Courtesy of Bloomingdale’s)

Where: Bloomingdales.com, $32

YSL Beauty Libre Vanilla Couture Eau De Parfum 

(Courtesy of Kohl’s)

Where: Kohls.com, $150

Crown Affair Renewal Mask

(Courtesy of Crown Affair)

Where: CrownAffair.com, $58

Maison Louis Marie No. 14 Icla Body And Hand Wash 

(Courtesy of Maison Louis Marie)

Where: MaisonLouisMarie.com, $38

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

Aaron Royce is the Fashion News Editor at The Daily Front Row, where he covers all things fashion, beauty, and pop culture—both on and off the runway. Before joining The Daily, he was a freelance contributor for Vogue, Marie Claire, InStyle, and more outlets. Previously, he served as Digital Editor at Footwear News, following internships with The Daily Front Row, Paper, Caroline Vazzana, Capitol File, Anchyi Wei, and more. He was born in northern Virginia and lives in Brooklyn, where he spends copious time shoe shopping, reading fashion memoirs, and scrolling through Instagram. (@aaronjdroyce)

You may also like

What To Expect At Beauty New York’s...

Muhza Is Changing the Way We Think...

The Estée Lauder Companies’ Sleek Fragrance Dinner...

JECT’s Latest Innovative Skin Treatments Are Perfect...

BOSS’ Blowout Fragrance Bash, Addison Rae For...

From Miss Italia to the Global Runway:...

Arthur Garros Proves Beauty Is Everywhere—Even On...

Kim Cattrall Teams Up With ASHISH, Marc...

Jonathan Anderson’s Dior Debut, Celine Dion For...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.